The Jefferson girls’ soccer team continues to blister its competition, notching its third-straight 10-0 win Friday (March 5) with a home region victory over Chestatee.
Savanna Jackson scored five goals in the rout, including the final three. Riley Servatius added two goals. Others finding the back of the net were Ella Parker, Molly Parker and Kate James. Recording assists were Abbey Eison (two), Carter Drake (two), Servatius (two), James (two) and Lanie McCarty
“We are playing more as a team,” coach Molly McCarty said. “It was evident during the second half of play Friday night. Everyone in the program, from the middle school to the varsity, has bought in to working hard. Our game schedule provided us challenges in February for us to tweak our weaknesses to be efficient so far in March.
“It's certainly not how you start a season but how you finish and the next three region games will determine our seeding for playoffs.”
The Dragons (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) were coming off a 10-0 victory at Cedar Shoals on March 2. Molly Parker scored three goals, Savanna Jackson and Rylie Servatius each finished with two goals as the Dragons blasted the Jaguars. Abbey Eison and Bella Dominicali added one goal each. Jefferson also benefitted from a Cedar Shoals own goal. Carter Drake and Lanie McCarty finished with three assists each, and Kate James had two assists. Goal keeper Emma Lawrence earned a clean sheet, while the backline of Tara Maxwell, Mackenzie Tooke, Ella Parker and McCarty contributed to the shutout.
Jefferson was set to take on non-region opponent Monroe Area on Tuesday (March 9). The schedule continues with a region matchup Friday (March 12, 5:30 p.m.) at East Hall.
Jefferson boys stay unbeaten in Region 8-AAAA play
The Dragons notched a major region victory Friday (March 5) in its bid to win a region title, blanking No. 7-ranked Chestatee 2-0 at home to remain perfect in 8-AAA play.
Kupa Katompa and Cort McCormack each scored goals and Zander Patterson recorded an assist as the Dragons (6-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) notching their third straight win. Goal keeper Adam Hayes recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season.
“Overall, we are starting to play well,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “Jake Kuhn and Brandon Newman have really been solid on the back line. The midfield and forwards are starting to have a lot of chemistry. Cort McCormack and Kupa Katompa are having an outstanding start to the season.
“Overall, the team is in great shape as we continue region play.”
The Dragons were coming off a 2-0 win over Cedar Shoals on March 2.
Mason Fifer and McCormack scored one goal each, and Katompa recorded an assist in the Dragons' region win. Hayes finished with five saves as he recorded the shutout.
The Dragons were slated to face non-region opponent Monroe Area on Tuesday (March 9) and continue their schedule with a region matchup Friday (March 12, 7:30 p.m.) at East Hall.
Jackson Co. girls’ lose heartbreaker in PKs to Greenbrier in region play
The Jackson County girls’ soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss to home loss in its region opener against Greenbrier Friday (March 5), losing 4-3 in PKs.
Lindsey Fowler scored the Panthers’ goal in regulation, while Fowler, Kennedy Habeeb and Kelsey O'Connor all converted PKs in the defeat.
“Close tight game,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “Both teams had chances. Greenbrier converted one more than we did. I still feel good about this team. We are learning some good lessons that will serve us down the road. We are not the big fish in the region anymore. We are going to have to work hard everyday to survive. It was the first region game, not even close to panic time.”
The Panthers were set to play three games in as many days this week, taking on Apalachee Tuesday (March 9) on the road, Johnson Wednesday (March 10) on the road and East Jackson Thursday (March 11, 5:30 p.m.) at home. The Apalachee and Johnson games are both region contests.
Panthers suffer 3-1 loss to Greenbrier
The Jackson County boys’ soccer team suffered its second-straight region loss, falling to Greenbrier 3-1 at home Friday (March 5).
“We were a bit unfortunate on the night making two costly errors that is not indicative of our play in the first half,” coach Jason Guzzardo said.
David Diaz provided the team’s lone goal in the second half on a quick restart outside of the box. Jackson County (4-3-1, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) was also awarded a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining but did not convert.
“Greenbrier did a good job and capitalized on our mistakes,” Guzzardo said.
Parker Garrison finished with six saves on the night. Possession was nearly equal with Jackson County finishing with 225 passes to Greenbrier’s 235 passes.
Prior to that loss, the Panthers suffered their second loss of the season, dropping their Region 8-AAAAA opener 3-0 to the Class AAAAA No. 9 ranked Knights.
Jackson County was set to face region opponent Apalachee on the road Tuesday (March 9). The Panthers face a non-region rivalry game Friday (March 12, 7:30 p.m.) at home against East Jackson.
Calix records 15 saves as Eagles down Franklin Co.
East Jackson goalkeeper Robby Calix totaled 15 saves as the Eagles pulled out a 2-0 win over Franklin County Friday (March 5) in a region 8-AAA road win.
“Robby Calix played an outstanding game in goal,” East Jackson boy’ soccer coach Derek Davis said.
Ben Garcia and Oscar Sanchez each scored one goal each, while Braden Henss was voted player of the game by the coaches.
East Jackson was scheduled to play White County Tuesday (March 9) in non-region action. The Eagles face a non-region rivalry game with Jackson County Friday (March 12, 7:30 p.m.).
East Jackson girls roll to win behind Bousquet’s big night
East Jackson’s Cailyn Bousquet recorded three goals Friday (March 5) as her hat trick led the Eagles to a 7-4 win over Franklin County on the road in Region 8-AAA girls’ soccer action.
Shyanne Westmoreland and Lissette Miranda had big nights as well with each adding two goals.
East Jackson was slated to face White County Tuesday (March 9) in non-region action. The Eagles face a non-region rivalry game with Jackson County Thursday (March 11, 5:30 p.m.).
Top-ranked Commerce girls’ dominate region opener last week
The Class A No. 1-ranked Commerce girls’ soccer team (6-0) won its region opener easily last Tuesday (March 2), beating visiting Towns County 10-0 behind big performances from Chloe Diaz and Hannah English.
Diaz scored three goals with two assists and English scored three goals as well. Ivy Tolbert finished with two goals and recorded five assists. Kate Hill added a goal and an assist, while Abby Tolbert scored a goal on a penalty kick. Kylee Taylor finished with one assist. Kendall Peters recorded her fifth shutout in goal.
Commerce’s Friday (March 5) region game with Greene County was postponed to April 6. The Tigers’ slate this week pitted them against region opponent Washington-Wilkes on Tuesday, followed by a game at Towns County (March 11, 5 p.m.) and a key home region game at against 8-1 and No. 2-ranked Social Circle Saturday (March 13, 1 p.m.).
Commerce boys lose region opener to Towns Co.
Towns County pulled way from Commerce with two second-half goals last Tuesday (March 2) as the Tigers suffered a 6-3 home loss in their region opener. Commerce trailed 4-3 at the half.
Eryck Diaz scored in the ninth minute for the Tigers, followed by Jhonny Valle (21st minute) and Ashton Puryear (24th minute). Commerce took 16 shots, nine of which were on frame. Goal keeper Tucker Bennett recorded 11 saves. Towns County scored two of its goals on PKs.
Commerce was set to take on Washington-Wilkes (Tuesday, March 9) in region play. The Tigers continue their region schedule at Towns County Thursday (March 11, 7 p.m) and at home against Social Circle Saturday (March 13, 3 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.