The Commerce boys' soccer team picked up their first region victory Monday (Feb. 21) at Greene County.
The Tigers defeated Greene County 8-2, behind Johnny Valle's four goals and one assist. Josue Marcias, Chris Valle, Dustin Santos and Isaac Palmer scored the remaining four goals. Bryan Maldanado had two assists and and Jack Friedman had one.
Commerce (3-3, 1-2 Region 8-A Public) put the game away early with six goals in the first half. The Tigers let up in the second half, but still controlled the game to win 8-2.
The Lady Tigers picked up their seventh straight win, and third straight shutout at Greene County in a game that only lasted one half. Commerce has outscored its last three opponents 33-0.
Ivy Tolbert and Kate Hill both had hat tricks at Greene County, while Sarah English had a brace. Tolbert, Hill, Ermay Vasquez and Arely Ledesma also had a hat tricks worth of assists each.
Tolbert and Vasquez also had hat tricks against Barrow Arts and Science Academy last Tuesday (Feb. 15). Tolbert added five assists in the 10-0 victory. Hill had a brace with three assists.
Commerce continues region play Thursday (Feb. 24) at Washington-Wilkes. Both Washington-Wilkes squads are winless through four games this season. The girls are yet to score a goal this season, while the boys only have two goals.
