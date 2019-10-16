In 2017 and 2018, the Commerce Tigers’ playoff run started in the Sweet 16, but it also ended in the Sweet 16.
On Wednesday night, the 2019 Tigers exorcised whatever bad memories they had experienced the previous two seasons and created a new one by overcoming the Sweet 16 hurdle, and the prize for clearing the hurdle includes a trip to Columbus next Thursday.
The Tigers (20-7) dispatched Wilcox County from the Class A Public state playoffs, run-ruling the Patriots twice in the sweep 13-5 (six innings) and 14-6 (five innings). The Tigers are through to the Elite Eight in Columbus. The Tigers play on Field 8 at noon Oct. 24.
“It’s crazy,” junior Maggie Mullis said after the win. “I’m so thankful. We finally passed this milestone. We’ve been wanting it for the past three years, since I was a freshman in high school, and I’m just so thankful. I have such a great group of girls, and I’m really excited for what Columbus has in store for us, and I’m ready for a ring. That’s about it.”
Rachel Morgan helped lead the Tigers to the Sweet 16. The junior pitched nearly all of Game 1, but it was her bat that did a lot of the talking as she smashed three of the Tigers’ seven home runs Wednesday.
“I was a little anxious before we started playing,” Morgan said. “I had my team with me, and we just did what we know how to do.”
Morgan said her home-run balls looked like they were right down the middle, and so, she swung and connected.
“I didn’t think about it, and I did what I did,” she said.
Maggie Mullis had one of the team’s home runs as well. Hers came from the lead-off spot in the bottom of the first in Game 1. The Tigers were trailing 2-0 after the top of the first.
“They were hitting first and they scored runs. It hurt a little bit and kind of made me mad,” she said. “I was like, ‘I want this for my team. I want this for myself and I want it for everybody in Commerce. I want our team to be known. I want us to be great.’ … I’m very thankful that I was able to do that for my team. Just so grateful.”
Head coach Melissa Mullis said she told her team before the game to not think about the possibility of Columbus. Instead, she wanted them to focus one pitch at a time, one out at a time and one inning at a time.
“I said, ‘If you do that, I promise you – and you fight all the way through – then you’ll win,’” she said.
Mullis’ group knew all too well from the previous two years that the most-talented team that won the region title to secure a bye didn’t guarantee victory and a spot in Columbus. Instead, it’s those who figure out a way to win and respond to adversity, Mullis added.
“I’m super proud of them,” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want to talk. Let’s just celebrate. Let’s celebrate the moment and let’s get to work tomorrow,’ you know … I can’t believe it, I’ll be real honest with you. This is something that we’ve been working on the last three years with this team, and it’s kind of surreal.
“I’m just soaking it in. I want them to be proud of themselves for this whole night and tomorrow at school, and I want them to get ready, because every game is going to be like these games.”
Even with two run-rule wins, Mullis admitted there were mistakes her group made that will need to be cleaned up ahead of Columbus.
“We’ve got to talk through some of that stuff,” she said. “Ultimately, it feels incredible, and I’m super proud to be part of this team.”
Game 2: The series-clinching win was the “Rachel Morgan Show.” Morgan hit a solo homer in the top of the second to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. In the third, she connected for an RBI triple, which plated Gabbie Deaton. Morgan also scored a run after that thanks to an RBI groundout by Paige Vickery. With her team up 11-2 in the top of the fifth, Morgan hit her third home run of the evening, which was a three-run shot to give the Tigers their final runs of the series.
Between Morgan’s home runs in the first and last innings, the Tigers scored on a throwing error in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 4-2 after Wilcox County had cut into a 3-0 deficit right before. Then, the game got blown wide open as Mullis plated two runs on a double to push the lead to 6-2. The lead grew larger when Mullis made it home on a Carson Hobbs single. Then, Vickery came through with more RBIs, this time in the form of a home run to push the lead to 10-2.
In the top of the fifth, a Hobbs RBI double set the stage for Morgan’s final home run.
Game 1: The opener was a seesaw battle through five innings. The Patriots opened the first inning with two runs thanks to a home run from Chastity Stephens. Mullis’ solo homer, and a two-out RBI double from Vickery, tied the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the first.
In the bottom of the second, Anna Taylor stole second and third, then made it home after a passed ball to give the Tigers the lead. But the Patriots recovered in the third with another two-run homer to take a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers recovered thanks to a Patriots’ error in right field on a Hobbs flyball. The drop allowed Kylee Taylor and Deaton to score and give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.
After the Patriots tied the game in the top of sixth at 5-5, the Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to end the game. The scoring assault included a two-run homer from Hobbs, the first of Morgan’s three homers on the night (three-run homer), an Anna Taylor solo shot, and the game ended on a Mullis sacrifice fly, which plated Landry Kate Martin for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.