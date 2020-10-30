The Commerce softball team can still win a state title, but has no margin for error now.
The Tigers fell to Gordon Lee 12-9 in eight innings Friday (Oct. 30) in the second round of tournament games in Columbus, and will move to the losers' bracket tomorrow (Saturday) of this double-elimination tournament.
Commerce (22-12-1) will face Bryan County at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to face Gordon Lee in the state finals, needing to beat the Trojans twice to win a state title. Gordon Lee does not have a loss in Columbus yet.
This will be the Tigers' second game against Bryan County in Columbus, having routed the Redskins 13-5 in the semifinals to open play Friday. Commerce led that game 13-1 at one point as Maggie Mullis (2-for-2, 3 RBIs) and Paige Vickery (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) both hit home runs.
Rachel Morgan pitched most of the game, allowing three hits and one unearned run for the win.
Against Gordon Lee, Commerce rallied with a three-run home run from Anna Taylor in the seventh inning to tie the contest 9-9 and force extra innings. But Gordon Lee scored three runs in the extra frame and retired the Tigers in order in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.
Carson Hobbs was 4-for-5 with a double and RBI in the loss, while Emma Davis was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
