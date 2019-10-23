To say the Commerce softball team is excited to make its trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight, and possibly a run for the Class A Public state title, may be an understatement.
For only the second time in Commerce's fast-pitch softball history, the team has made it to Columbus. The Tigers (21-7) hit the field in Columbus Thursday (Oct. 24) at noon vs. Emanuel County Institute (24-4).
Commerce head coach Melissa Mullis didn't realize until this week as she was writing down the team's accomplishments to this point was her girls have gone undefeated the last two years in winning the Region 8-A crown. They've won the region title three years in a row, and now she can add the Sweet 16 sweep over Wilcox County.
"That's pretty cool," Mullis said. "We would like to make a mark in history this week for this community and CHS ... We have nothing to lose this week. People haven't heard our name there in a while, and we could slip right in the tournament without a target on our back.
"They won't be prepared for us. This is all the more reason that we need to have some fun and not get uptight. There is no pressure, no expectation."
Since the start of the region tournament, the Tigers have not lost a game, which includes the Class A Public state playoff sweep in the Sweet 16 over Wilcox County. In fact, the Tigers put together two run-rule wins over Wilcox County 13-5 (six innings) and 14-6 (five innings).
"The girls have had a better approach since the region tournament," Mullis said. "It carried into the Sweet 16 games, and I hope they bring it this week, the final week, to Columbus.
"If they play with the same fight and intensity, they will be hard to beat. Everyone is good in the Elite Eight tournament. It is about who is going to get the hit or bunt under pressure, or who is going to not make errors under pressure. I hope that is us."
The Tigers' bats have exploded in over half of the team's wins this season, scoring double-digit runs in 12 of the team's 21 wins. In 28 games, Commerce has allowed 86 runs.
The past two seasons, the Tigers fell short in the Sweet 16 to reach the Elite Eight. In both 2017 and 2018, the Tigers were swept coming off the bye. But after clinching a berth in Columbus, junior Maggie Mullis said she was "thankful" to make it farther than the previous two seasons.
“I’m so thankful. We finally passed this milestone," she said. "We’ve been wanting it for the past three years, since I was a freshman in high school, and I’m just so thankful. I have such a great group of girls, and I’m really excited for what Columbus has in store for us, and I’m ready for a ring. That’s about it.”
Coach Mullis added: "We are excited and are hoping that our relentless approach will help this team make a mark in Commerce history."
SWEET 16 DOMINANCE
Last Wednesday (Oct. 16), the 2019 Tigers exorcised whatever bad memories they had experienced the previous two seasons and created a new one by overcoming the Sweet 16 hurdle, and the prize for clearing the hurdle included the trip to Columbus.
Rachel Morgan helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight. The junior pitched nearly all of Game 1, but it was her bat that did a lot of the talking as she smashed three of the Tigers’ seven home runs in the sweep.
“I was a little anxious before we started playing,” Morgan said. “I had my team with me, and we just did what we know how to do.”
Morgan said her home-run balls looked like they were right down the middle, and so, she swung and connected.
“I didn’t think about it, and I did what I did,” she said.
Maggie Mullis had one of the team’s home runs as well. Hers came from the lead-off spot in the bottom of the first in Game 1. The Tigers were trailing 2-0 after the top of the first.
“They were hitting first and they scored runs. It hurt a little bit and kind of made me mad,” she said. “I was like, ‘I want this for my team. I want this for myself and I want it for everybody in Commerce. I want our team to be known. I want us to be great.’ … I’m very thankful that I was able to do that for my team. Just so grateful.”
Coach Mullis said she told her team before the game to not think about the possibility of Columbus. Instead, she wanted them to focus one pitch at a time, one out at a time and one inning at a time.
“I said, ‘If you do that, I promise you – and you fight all the way through – then you’ll win,’” she said.
Mullis’ group knew all too well from the previous two years that the most-talented team that won the region title to secure a bye didn’t guarantee victory and a spot in Columbus. Instead, it’s those who figure out a way to win and respond to adversity, Mullis added.
“I’m super proud of them,” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want to talk. Let’s just celebrate. Let’s celebrate the moment and let’s get to work tomorrow,’ you know … I can’t believe it, I’ll be real honest with you. This is something that we’ve been working on the last three years with this team, and it’s kind of surreal."
Game 2: The series-clinching win was the “Rachel Morgan Show.” Morgan hit a solo homer in the top of the second to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. In the third, she connected for an RBI triple, which plated Gabbie Deaton. Morgan also scored a run after that thanks to an RBI groundout by Paige Vickery. With her team up 11-2 in the top of the fifth, Morgan hit her third home run of the evening, which was a three-run shot to give the Tigers their final runs of the series.
Between Morgan’s home runs in the first and last innings, the Tigers scored on a throwing error in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 4-2 after Wilcox County had cut into a 3-0 deficit right before. Then, the game got blown wide open as Mullis plated two runs on a double to push the lead to 6-2. The lead grew larger when Mullis made it home on a Carson Hobbs single. Then, Vickery came through with more RBIs, this time in the form of a home run to push the lead to 10-2.
In the top of the fifth, a Hobbs RBI double set the stage for Morgan’s final home run.
Game 1: The opener was a seesaw battle through five innings. The Patriots opened the first inning with two runs thanks to a home run from Chastity Stephens. Mullis’ solo homer, and a two-out RBI double from Vickery, tied the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the first.
In the bottom of the second, Anna Taylor stole second and third, then made it home after a passed ball to give the Tigers the lead. But the Patriots recovered in the third with another two-run homer to take a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers recovered thanks to a Patriots’ error in right field on a Hobbs flyball. The drop allowed Kylee Taylor and Deaton to score and give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.
After the Patriots tied the game in the top of the sixth at 5-5, the Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to end the game. The scoring assault included a two-run homer from Hobbs, the first of Morgan’s three homers on the night (three-run homer), an Anna Taylor solo shot, and the game ended on a Mullis sacrifice fly, which plated Landry Kate Martin for the win.
