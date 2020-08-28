Kylee Taylor went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Paige Vickery was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Emma Davis went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs as the Tigers blasted Lincoln County 9-1 in five innings Thursday (Aug. 27) on the road.
Commerce is now 4-0 in Region 8-A Public play.
Rachel Morgan threw five innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and a walk while striking out eight batters.
Commerce plays Friday and Saturday (Aug. 28-29) in the Hog Mountain Invitational. The Tigers play Vidalia at Mill Creek Friday at 8 p.m., Lanier at North Oconee Saturday at 1 p.m. and Stars Mill at Oconee County Saturday at 5 p.m.
