Facing two power programs in their respective classifications, the Commerce softball team earned a split Saturday (Aug. 22) in a pair of non-region games in Madison County.
The Tigers topped Madison County, a quarterfinalist in Class AAAA last year, 4-2, before losing to Franklin County, last year’s Class AAA runners-up, 9-1, in five innings.
Against Madison County, Commerce (4-1) struck for two runs to break a 2-2 tie with an RBI double from Maggie Mullis and a sacrifice fly RBI from Carson Hobbs.
Mullis went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the win, while Hobbs was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
In the circle, Hobbs allowed eight hits and two runs (both unearned) over seven innings. She walked three and struck out two.
Against Franklin County, the Tigers fell behind 5-0 in the bottom second inning en route to losing a run-rule a shortened game.
Franklin County ended the game early with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mullis went 2-for-3. Commerce was limited to just three hits.
Commerce plays Thursday (Aug. 27) at 5 p.m. at Lincoln County as the Tigers resume region play.
