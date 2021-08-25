Commerce – American Veterans Memorial Park played host to three of the best softball programs in northeast Georgia on Saturday (August 21).
Commerce (3-2, 0-0 Region 8-A Public), the home team, played a doubleheader against Madison County and Franklin County. The Tigers fell 10-4 to Madison County before defeating Franklin County 9-6. Both games only lasted five innings.
Grace Hobbs had a fantastic day, getting hits in all five at-bats. She had a homer and three RBIs with two runs and a walk against the Red Raiders; and had one RBI and crossed home twice against the Lions. Paige Vickery and Kendall Peters also ended their days with three hits across both contests.
MADISON CO. 10, COMMERCE 4
The Red Raiders jumped all over Commerce in game one scoring four runs in the first inning, two runs in the second, and three runs in the third to take a 9-0 lead before the Tigers could record their second hit.
Commerce scored in the top of the fourth inning. Hobbs opened the inning with a single, and both she and Vickery were safe on a fielders choice. Hailey Harpis bunted both into scoring position before Kendall Peters singled to load the bases. Graci West followed with a single of her own to bring Hobbs home for the Tigers’ only run of the inning. The score was cut to 9-1.
The Red Raiders got their run back in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-1 advantage. Hobbs hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to cut the score at 10-4. That’s where it remained after Vickery’s no-out double as Madison County retired the last three batters.
COMMERCE 9, FRANKLIN CO. 6
When Franklin County scored runs against Commerce, the Tigers hit back even harder in the next half of the inning to defeat the Lions.
Franklin County scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, but Hobbs responded with a lead home run on the very first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Vickery later doubled with two outs and Peters brought her home with a line drive to right field. Commerce led 2-1.
The Lions’ offense exploded in the third inning with a pair of home runs. The first was a solo shot with one out, the second was a two-out grand slam. Franklin County led 6-2 after the firework show.
The Tigers came back with a much larger offensive outburst. Hobbs started in the inning with a double. Anna Taylor reached first and moved Hobbs into scoring position on a ground ball to first base. Hobbs scored on Carson Hobbs’ single up the middle. Commerce trailed 6-3.
Vickery followed with a single to load the bases and that’s when the parade began. Peters singled into center field to bring Taylor home. Courtesy runner Amelia Holloway scored on Lexi Darnell’s grounder to third base. Commerce trailed 6-4.
The Tigers finally regained the lead on West’s base-clearing double. Vickery, Peters and Danell all scored. The parade ended after West reached home on Lorin Pursley’s single to right field. Commerce led 9-6.
Carson Hobbs totally shut down Franklin County in the final two innings to seal Commerce’s 9-6 victory.
The Tigers finally begin Region 8-A Public play on Thursday (August 26) at home against Towns County.
