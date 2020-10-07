The Commerce softball team saw a five-game winning streak end Wednesday (Oct. 7) on the road with a 4-0 loss to Class AAA No. 4-ranked Franklin County.
Kylee Taylor was the only Tiger with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3 on a night that Commerce was limited to five hits.
Commerce (15-7-1) only trailed 1-0 through four innings, but Franklin County plated three scores in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Tigers, who clinched their fourth-consecutive region title last week, continue a tough non-region stretch this week with a game at Class AAAAAA No. 3-ranked Dacula Thursday (Oct. 8) at 5:30 p.m.
