With storms approaching Thursday evening, the Commerce softball team took care of business swiftly enough that wet weather wouldn’t be a factor.
The Tigers (3-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-A Public) trounced region opponent Lake Oconee Academy 12-0 in just four innings in their home opener.
“I’m super excited,” Commerce coach Melissa Mullis said. “It was our first time to play at home, and there’s always some nervousness no matter how talented these girls are.”
The Tigers appeared to overcome those nerves.
Commerce led 5-0 after the first two innings before plating five runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth to end the contest early.
Kylee Taylor (1-for-3), Anna Taylor and Rachel Morgan (1-for-3) drove home two runs each. Kendall Peters went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
In the circle, Morgan limited Lake Oconee Academy’s lineup to two hits through three innings. She struck out seven batters, including five consecutively before giving way to Lexi Darnell in the top fourth inning. Commerce kept the shutout in tact that inning when Kylee Taylor gunned down a Lake Oconee Academy runner at home plate with Maggie Mullis applying the tag.
Commerce has now outscored its competition 39-1 so far this season in games against three region opponents.
The blowout win allowed Mullis to yet again play her bench players. She said it’s key to develop those subs given the current climate with COVID-19.
“We’ve got to develop everybody because we don’t know what’s ahead of us — and that’s what I was telling them — quarantine-wise,” she said. “We don’t know if somebody is going to get sick. We don’t know any of that. My job as a coach is to prepare for anything.
“If we’re way ahead, we’re going to give everybody an opportunity to get some of that nervousness out and to contribute. Because everybody on this team is good enough to play on this field at any time.”
While her team has breezed past its first three opponents, Mullis expects different-type ball games Saturday. Commerce breaks from region play to face both Franklin County and Madison County at Madison County.
Commerce plays Franklin County at noon and Madison County at 2 p.m.
Franklin County, a Class AAA program, won a state title in 2018 and finished as runners up in 2019, while Madison County (7-0), a Class AAAA program, reached the quarterfinals in Columbus last year.
“We’re hoping to play really competitive games, bring our best and (make) no mistakes under pressure and hopefully get some wins,” Mullis said. “We’ll see.”
Mullis also said her unbeaten team has “some things we’re still working out,” including less focus on individual highlights.
She’s asked her players to “celebrate each other vicariously, unselfishly.”
“Sometimes we lose that, and we think about ourselves more, and that’s something that we’re still working on,” she said. “But otherwise, I think this team has what it takes to do what they want to do.”
