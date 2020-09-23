Behind a no-hitter from Carson Hobbs and plenty of offense, the Commerce softball team routed Lake Oconee Academy again, beating the Titans 11-0 Tuesday (Sept. 22) in five innings on the road. The Tigers won 12-0 over Lake Oconee Academy back on Aug. 20.
Hobbs struck out eight batters and didn’t issue a walk in tossing a run-rule shortened no-hitter.
The Tigers broke a 2-0 game in the third inning with seven runs and added a run each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hobbs went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Maggie Mullis was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Rachel Morgan went 2-for-3.
Anna Taylor didn’t have a hit but drove home three runs.
Commerce (11-6-1) returns to action Thursday (Sept. 24) at home against Region 8-A Public Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.