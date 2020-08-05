The Commerce softball team played until the final day of the season last year, but that deep run did not yield a state championship trophy.
The Tigers aim to change that.
Commerce returns with a host of experience off a team that finished third in Class A-Public last year and won a third consecutive Region 8-A title. Expectations are high, if not higher, for this year’s group, which opens play Aug. 10 at home against Dacula.
“Our goals are to win region and to win state,” coach Melissa Mullis said. “We can accomplish this if we do not make mistakes under pressure. I feel that this is a special team that has a great deal of heart.”
Here’s a look at the Commerce softball team:
•Last year: 23-9
•Infielders: Anna Taylor (Jr., catcher, infield), Kylee Taylor (Jr., catcher, infield), Rachel Morgan (Sr., pitcher, infield), Emma Davis (Sr., first base, third base), Maggie Mullis (Sr., catcher, third base, shortstop), Gabbie Deaton (Sr., middle infield), Graci West (Fr., pitcher, infield), Paige Vickery (So., pitcher, infield), Carson Hobbs (Jr., pitcher, first base), Lexi Darnell (Jr., pitcher, infield), Grace Hobbs (Jr., catcher), Mazie Fields (Fr., catcher, utility), Lorin Pursley (Fr., first base, third base)
•Outfielders: Landry Kate Martin (Sr.), Kendall Peters (Jr.), Gabbie Deaton (Sr.), Geneva Wynne (So.), Anna Taylor (Jr.), Kylee Taylor (Jr.), Grace Hobbs (Jr.), Lexi Darnell (Jr.)
•Pitchers: Rachel Morgan (Sr.), Carson Hobbs (Jr.), Lexi Darnell (Jr.), Paige Vickery (Jr.) and Graci West (Fr.)
•Key players: Maggie Mullis, Gabbie Deaton, Carson Hobbs and Rachel Morgan are returning all-state players, but coach Mullis said “every player will be important to the success of the program.”
•Strengths: Commerce won’t lack for experience. In fact, it returns seven starters off last year’s 23-team, so this group is used to playing together. Mullis said that “unity, common goals and skills” are among this team’s strong suits.
•Weaknesses: Perseverance under pressure, according to Mullis. The team must prove it can maintain its composure in those pressure moments to be a championship team.
•Region outlook: With public and private schools now completely split in Class A, Commerce will play in a region with only public schools as it seeks a fourth-straight region title. “We hope to compete our best and come out on top,” Mullis said. The Tigers' new region opponents are Greene County, Lake Oconee Academy, Lincoln County, Social Circle, Towns County and Washington-Wilkes.
•Season outlook: After coming close to a title last year, Commerce hopes to finish the job this year. Mullis points to a key component in fulfilling championship goals that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.
“Our focus is to have a vicarious joy for our teammates' successes,” she said. “If we can accomplish this, anything can happen.”
