Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Periods of rain. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.