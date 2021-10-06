Bad weather may cause the cancellation of the 2021 Region 8-A Public Softball Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct 9.
The biggest hold-up at the moment is that Commerce and Social Circle still have one more game to play against each other. The Tigers and Indians were supposed to play on Tuesday, Oct. 5, but rainy weather has moved the game to Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
However, if the weather doesn’t allow the game to be played on Wednesday or Thursday, Region 8-A Public will have to cancel the tournament. Instead, current region standings will decide the seeding in the A Public State Playoffs. Commerce and Social Circle will play at least one game on Saturday at Social Circle. If the Tigers win the first game, they’ll play a tie-breaker game to decide the Region 8-A Public Championship.
Social Circle currently has a one-game lead on Commerce for first place in the region standings because of its 7-6 win over the Tigers on Sept. 16.
According to the GHSA, all games have to be completed by Saturday so the association can form the state playoff brackets. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
