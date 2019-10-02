Two games into the Region 8-A tournament and the road to the region title runs through the Commerce Tigers.
The Tigers (18-7) defeated Prince Avenue 8-0 Tuesday night in their semifinals matchup to advance to the region title game Thursday at 6 p.m. The game ended via run rule after five innings.
The Tigers will play the winner of Prince Avenue-Hebron Christian. The Tigers defeated Hebron Christian in the first round of the tournament.
Rachel Morgan led the Tigers with two hits and two RBIs in the win. Maggie Blackmon added two RBIs and Carson Hobbs added one. The Tigers totaled nine hits in the win.
On the mound, Teresa Dixon pitched all five innings, collecting seven strikeouts along the way.
The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first. The lead was extended in the third thanks to four runs. The Tigers led 5-0.
In the fourth, the Tigers continued to add runs, plating two and pushing the lead to 7-0. Then, the game-ending run scored in the bottom of the fifth to reach the eight-run mercy rule after five innings.
(0) comments
