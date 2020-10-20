Scoring 30 runs over the course of two games, Commerce moved on to the second round of the Class A-Public state tournament convincingly.
The Tigers beat visiting Chattahoochee County 12-0 and 18-0 Tuesday (Oct. 20) to improve to 17-10-1 on the season and advance to face the winner of Crawford County and Trion Thursday (Oct. 23).
Emma Davis (1-for-3) blasted a second-inning, two-run home run, and Gabbie Deaton hit a grandslam in the third inning to highlight the Game 1 rout. Deaton’s shot was part of a 3-for-4, six-RBI performance for the senior. She also had an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to increase Commerce’s lead to 12-0 and bring the run rule into effect.
Anna Taylor also had a big afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-3 in the opener.
Carson Hobbs and Graci West teamed up to throw a four-inning, one-hit shutout. Hobbs worked first three innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out seven batters. West pitched a perfect fourth inning, striking out one batter.
The night cap only reached the third inning as Commerce piled up nine first-inning runs, eight second-inning runs and one a score in the third to end that game promptly.
The Tigers homered three times in the lopsided affair, with Lexi Darnell, Maggie Mullis and Anna Taylor all going deep.
Darnell, who hit a two-run home run in the second inning, finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Mullis also hit a two-run home run in the second inning and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kylee Taylor finished 2-for-2 with an RBI. Anna Taylor, who hit a solo home run in the first inning, was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. The Tigers finished with 13 hits.
Deaton also drove home two runs, giving her eight RBIs between the two games.
Rachel Morgan and Darnell combined for a three-inning no-hitter. Morgan threw the first two innings, striking out four batters. Darnell pitched the third inning, striking out the side.
