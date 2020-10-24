The Commerce softball team continued its tear through the postseason, beating Trion 8-0 and 12-5 in a Friday (Oct. 23) doubleheader at home.
The Tigers (19-10-1) will face Lanier County on the road in south Georgia a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader Tuesday (Oct. 27). The series winner will advance to the state Final Four in Columbus.
In Friday's doubleheader sweep, the Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in Game 1 after two innings, highlighted by a second-inning grand slam from Carson Hobbs.
The run-rule came into effect in the fifth inning after Commerce took an 8-0 lead.
Hobbs threw four innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters. Graci West threw the fifth and final inning, striking out one batter.
Commerce, playing as the visiting team in Game 2, jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning before Trion answered with five runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Tigers, however, plated the last five runs of the game to earn the second-round sweep.
Rachel Morgan blasted two home runs and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the win. Emma Davis went 2-for-3 and homered as well. She finished with two RBIs.
Commerce used three pitchers in the victory with Hobbs and Lexi Darnell shutting out Trion over the last five innings.
Check back later for more on this story.
