Commerce suffered a walk-off loss at Dacula Thursday, but Tiger softball coach Melissa Mullis felt her team was only a few adjustments away from celebrating a win.
The Falcons (18-5), ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAA, won the game 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Lyric Stewart scored on an error. The teams had been tied 4-4 since the top of the fourth inning.
“I think we beat us,” Mullis said. “There’s just some things that we’ve got to straighten out. Now, respectfully, they have a great team. They can hit, they can pitch, they can play. But I do think, if we change some things, we might get a different result.”
Mullis, whose team faces an Oct. 14 matchup with Peachtree Ridge before starting state-tournament play, indicated the intensity is about to ramp up for the team.
“I’ve got to improve as a coach — my personal opinion,” Mullis said. “I think that there’s some areas that I’ve got to push them harder in that I have been kind of dancing around a little bit.
“Because I’ve seen these girls since they were in ninth grade, and I feel like I’ve been building their trust, and I feel like it’s time that I really get specific with some things that need to change and help them, not hurt them, but help them with it.”
Both teams took advantage of each other’s miscues in Thursday’s non-region matchup of top-10 teams in their respective classifications.
Commerce’s Emma Davis accounted for the game’s first run in the top of the second inning after an errant throw to third, while she was advancing to the base, allowed her score.
But Dacula quickly answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, the first two of which scored after a wild pitch. Emily Digbee doubled home the other score to put the Falcons ahead 3-1.
The Tigers (15-8-1) evened the game just as quickly with two scores in the top of the third. Gabbie Deaton, who went 3-for-4, led off the inning with a double, Anna Taylor singled and both scored without a Tiger hit. Deaton came home on a wild pitch, while Taylor charged home from third after the Falcons threw to second in an attempt to throw out Carson Hobbs.
Dacula’s Michaela Hawkins promptly untied the game in the bottom of the third when she launched a home run to left field to lead off the inning.
Commerce answered in the top of the fourth when Kylee Taylor led off the inning with a double and later scored on an error.
After scoreless fifth and sixth innings from both teams, Lani Johnson put the wining run in scoring position for Dacula in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out double high off the left center field wall. One batter later, Stewart, while pinch running, scored the winning run on an error at first.
Mullis said she felt her team lost the game due to pitch calling.
“In the end, those last few pitches, they picked up our pitches, and so that’s my fault,” she said. “And we just addressed that. We’re going to change what we’re doing to prepare for that.”
Lexi Darnell pitched the bulk of the night for the Tigers, relieving Rachel Morgan in the second inning. Darnell allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.
Mullis said she has confidence in her entire pitch staff right now and anticipates using multiple pitchers in games during the postseason.
“Lexi did a fantastic job of coming in and shutting them down,” Mullis said. “She gave us a chance to win, but I believe that of all of our pitchers. I do think that Carson (Hobbs), Rachel, Graci (West) and Lexi are going to go the distance for us in the playoffs.”
With the postseason nearing, Mullis said this is a team ready to take the next step.
“They don’t want to be held back this year, they don’t want to finish in third place, they don’t want to, in the end, not handle that stress or that pressure,” she said. “They’ve shown it through the season that they can handle it.”
