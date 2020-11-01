COLUMBUS — Commerce softball coach Melissa Mullis had a message for her team in the aftermath of its second-place finish in Columbus: Celebrate this.
The Tigers (23-13-1) fell short of their state-championship aspirations — losing 8-2 in the finals to Gordon Lee — but made program history nevertheless with a second-place finish.
"I just think they're champions," Mullis said. "And so, I don't really care if we won or lost — I mean I do, but I don't. I want them to feel like champions because they've overcome a lot, and they've done a lot that we can be proud of in this community, in this school and in this program."
After an intense, 12-9, eight-inning loss to Gordon Lee on Friday night, Commerce rebounded with a 6-2 losers’ bracket win over Bryan County on Saturday. But the Tigers could not overcome Gordon Lee, which won its fifth straight Class A-Public title and sixth in a row overall, in the rematch in the state finals.
Mullis said the Friday night loss was draining.
“I'm 43 years old, and I’m a coach and I didn’t do what they did, and it was hard for me to get up this morning,” Mullis said. “It was just long, and it was emotional … just the battle back-and-forth. It made it even harder. I think we were fatigued, and we were not pushing as hard as we did last night. No excuses. We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to do better.”
Gordon Lee scored the first seven runs in Saturday's finals game before the Tigers pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gordon Lee added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Commerce was limited to two hits in the finals loss. Even if Commerce had won that game, the Tigers would have had to beat Gordon Lee again to win the state title since the Trojans had no losses in the double elimination tournament.
Saturday's finals ended the careers of five seniors who helped the program win four region titles and had hoped to go out with a state title.
“I feel like we deserved first, but next year they (the returning players) can come out here and get first for us,” senior first baseman/third baseman Emma Davis said. “And I’ll be here watching them in Columbus.”
Commerce anticipates having another strong senior class next year, along with returning three of its four pitchers.
“We’ve got a another great group that’s going to be coming up as seniors,” Mullis said. “It’s going to continue on. I have no doubt that they’ll be back here, and they’re going to make some great things happen again.”
Check back later for more on this story.
