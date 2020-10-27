Melissa Mullis said she isn’t one for revenge, but the Commerce softball coach does like the idea of her team’s run through the state tournament being a revenge tour.
Because that’s what it’s becoming.
The Tigers (21-11-1) swept Trion last week after being ousted by the Bulldogs in the 2017 and 2019 state tournaments, and this week got a little payback against Lanier County in the Elite Eight, outlasting the south Georgia program in three games to punch its ticket to the Final Four in Columbus. Lanier County eliminated the Tigers from the 2018 state tournament.
“I don’t believe in revenge, but it’s kind of fun in this game to be able to say, ‘We’re on a revenge tour; we’re going to take care of business,’” Mullis said.
This business at hand now is at the Columbus South Commons Softball Complex where the Tigers will face Bryan County Friday (Oct. 30) at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.
“We are so excited about being in the Final Four because our girls believe we belong in the Final Four, and these girls are going to do great things,” Mullis said.
The coach said this team is enjoying a special chemistry in its pursuit of a state title.
“We want this for the seniors, we want this for the juniors, we want it for these underclassmen to continue a tradition … They’re willing to fight for one another and do whatever it takes,” Mullis said.
Sparked by a third-inning grand slam from Carson Hobbs, Commerce routed Lanier County 10-3 Tuesday (Oct. 27) in Game 3 of their Elite Eight series to advance to the state semifinals.
Hobbs, who had struck out in her first at bat, stepped the plate in a scoreless game in the top of the third inning with one out and the bases full and blasted a home run to centerfield to put the Tigers up 4-0.
“Carson got up there with with a positive outlook, and she just killed it,” Mullis said.
This was Hobbs’ second grand slam of the postseason (she hadn’t homered this season until the Trion series) and second home run of the series with Lanier County. Hobbs finished the game 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Lanier County cut the lead to 4-3 in bottom of the third inning, but the Tigers scored six unanswered runs to eliminate any drama in the decisive game of this quarterfinals series. Maggie Mullis scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning, and Commerce tacked on three more scores in the top of the sixth. Landry Kate Martin scored on an error that inning, while Anna Taylor brought home a run on a bunt single and Hobbs singled home a run to push the lead to 8-3.
Commerce plated two more runs in the top of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly RBI from Martin and an RBI single from Gabbie Deaton.
“They kept their positivity … and they kept believing,” Mullis said of her players. “Because of that, we kept the momentum. And truly, that momentum shut that team down.”
The Tigers finished with 13 hits. In addition to Hobbs’ big day at the plate, Deaton, Anna Taylor, Rachel Morgan and Maggie Mullis all went 2-for-4.
Hobbs went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits, three runs (all earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.
Mullis described this as an intense and personal game for her team during a hot and humid day, but praised her squad for maintaining its composure and moving on.
It had, after all, been a whirlwind couple of days for the Tigers, who found out Sunday night that they would open the series with Lanier County Monday instead of Tuesday, due to expected inclement weather. The team left first thing in the Monday morning for a five-hour trip.
It then came out flat, according to Mullis, in a 5-0 loss on Monday to start the series.
“After that game, the girls said, ‘This is not us, this is not our team, this is not the way we play,’” Mullis said.
Commerce bounded back with a 10-2 win in Game 2 before routing Lanier County again in Game 3.
“The girls were just determined that this is not the end for us,” Mullis said, “because they believed that they were going to beat this team.”
And now, it’s on to Columbus.
Speaking of a revenge tour, four-time defending state champion Gordon-Lee — which defeated Commerce in last year’s state tournament — is back in Columbus. If Commerce is to win a state title, it will likely have to go through the Trojans (31-3), who haven’t surrendered a run in the postseason.
But Mullis goes into this leg of the tour with plenty of confidence.
“I believe this team can do anything,” Mullis said. “I believe this coaching staff can do anything. I think that we’ve got a great combination of people that do a great job of going to battle together. I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.