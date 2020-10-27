Needing a spark in an elimination game far from home, Commerce certainly got one from Carson Hobbs.
The Tiger junior belted a third-inning grand slam, and Commerce went on to rout Lanier County 10-3 in Game 3 of the Class A-Public quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four in Columbus Friday (Oct. 30). The Tigers will play at 1 p.m. against Bryan County or Schley County.
In the win over Lanier County, Hobbs stepped the plate in a scoreless game in the top of the third with one out and the bases full and blasted a home run to centerfield to put the Tigers up 4-0. This was Hobbs’ second grand slam of the postseason and second home run of the series with Lanier County. Hobbs finished the game 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Lanier County cut the lead to 4-3 in bottom of the third inning, but the Tigers scored six unanswered runs to eliminate any drama in the decisive game of this quarterfinals series.
Maggie Mullis scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning, and Commerce tacked on three more scores in the top of the sixth. Landry Kate Martin scored on an error, while Anna Taylor brought home a run on a bunt single and Hobbs singled home a run to push the lead to 8-3.
Commerce plated two more runs in the top of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly RBI from Martin and an RBI single from Gabbie Deaton.
The Tigers finished with 13 hits. In addition to Hobbs’ big day at the plate, Deaton, Anna Taylor, Rachel Morgan and Mullis all went 2-for-4.
Hobbs went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits, three runs (all earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.

