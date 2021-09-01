GREENSBORO – A fifth-inning home run by Graci West sparked an offensive explosion Tuesday (Aug. 31) for Commerce in a lopsided win over Lake Oconee Academy.
Commerce defeated the Titans 12-3 in its first game against a Region 8-A Public rival. The Tigers continue region play on Wednesday, Sept. 1 against Washington-Wilkes, and Thursday, Sept. 2 against Lincoln County. Both games are at home.
West’s bomb to left field came when the Tigers were clinging to a 4-3 lead, and they only had the lead because of an error that allowed Carson Hobbs to score. The homer brought three runs across the plate, extending Commerce’s lead to 7-3. The Tigers scored five more runs in the last two innings.
West also pitched 3.2 innings, striking out nine batters and allowing all three of Lake Oconee’s runs. Bobbs pitched the last 3.1 innings, tossing six strikeouts and not allowing any hits or walks.
“We turned the corner when Graci West hit a home run,” said head coach Melissa Mullis. “We weren’t playing terrible, we were just playing flat. We weren’t hitting timely hits. Something happened when Graci got that hit. It sparked us and got things rolling a little bit better.
“Also, Carson Hobbs came in to pitch and did a good job of shutting it down. I was proud of them for that, turning around the momentum… Lake Oconee had a lot of momentum. They were really positive and they had a lot of momentum and we had a hard time of pulling back to our side.”
Commerce (5-2, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) got off to a hot start with a pair of runs in the first inning. Hobbs scored on a wild pitch and Grace Hobbs scored on a single by Anna Taylor. The Tigers led 2-0 and after West stranded three base runners in the bottom of the first inning, they seemed poised to take the game over.
For a while, Commerce did control the game, West retired the side in the second inning and Kendall Peters hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to bring Carson Hobbs home, extending the Tiger lead to 3-0.
By the end of the fourth inning, Lake Oconee had tied the game. The Titans scored on a single and a sacrifice grounder in the bottom of the third inning, and on a double in the fourth inning.
The game changed completely in the top of the fifth inning. Carson Hobbs reached on an error with two outs and then she and Grace Hobbs were safe on a fielders choice. An error by the pitcher allowed Carson to score to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. West hit her three-run shot later in the inning to extend the lead to 7-3.
“[West] really did a good job throughout the whole game,” Mullis said. “The whole game she did a good job of getting on base, getting good at-bats and seeing pitches. And she did a good job pitching, we just had some bad reads on some outfield hits. {Lake Oconee] had some timely [hits] back-to-back and they scored.
“She didn’t do a bad job, she gave us a chance.”
Paige Vickery and Hailey Harpis hit one-out singles in the top of the sixth inning. Grace Hobbs hit a two-out double to bring Vickery home before Anna Taylor’s double brought Hobbs and Harpis across the plate. Commerce led 10-3 after six innings.
In the seventh inning, a sacrifice fly by Vickery brought Lorin Pursley home and Amelia Holloway scored on a wild pitch to give Commerce a 12-3. Carson Hobbs shut down the Titans in the bottom of the seventh to send the Tigers back home with a Region 8-A Public victory.
“We didn’t know if we were going to get to play today,” Mullis said. “We had that big win yesterday so I was really excited about starting region play. Getting into region play and getting the win definitely gives you confidence for the rest of the season.
“This is a huge win for us, they’re a good team, they’ve really improved. But our goal is to win the region and if that’s the case, we have to capitalize on every opportunity against every region opponent. We can’t let them hang out with us. If our goal is to win the region, we have to take their belief that they can beat us away.”
