After losing the regular-season finale at Hebron Christian, the Commerce Tigers softball team extracted revenge during the opening round of the Region 8-A tournament on Monday (Sept. 30).
The Tigers defeated Hebron 11-1 in a mercy-ruled five innings. The Tigers' bats were alive and well from the first inning through the bottom of the fourth.
Carson Hobbs and Maggie Blackmon recorded two home runs apiece. Hobbs recorded six RBIs for the game and three hits. Blackmon recorded four RBIs and three hits.
Gabbie Deaton recorded a triple for her lone hit of the game. Rachel Morgan and Anna Taylor recorded one hit apiece.
"My team came out on fire (Monday)-bats were hot," head coach Melissa Mullis said.
On the mound, Hobbs pitched all five innings. She recorded five strikeouts and gave up only five hits.
Five runs came via the first inning for the Tigers thanks to Hobbs and Blackmon homers. After two runs in the second and third, the Tigers added four more runs in the fourth thanks to the other set of homers from Hobbs and Blackmon.
Hebron Christian 8, Commerce 6 (Sept. 26): The Tigers dropped the regular-season finale by two runs on the road. The Tigers led 5-3 entering the bottom of the sixth and exited trailing 8-5. Carson Hobbs and Paige Vickery led the Tigers with three hits apiece. Vickery also had five RBIs. The Tigers totaled 13 hits in the loss, but also committed seven defensive errors. Teresa Dixon pitched five innings and recorded six strikeouts.
Commerce 8, Hart Co. 3 (Sept. 25): The Tigers picked up a five-run road win. The Tigers scored three runs in the first for an early lead and sealed the victory with a five-run fourth inning. Paige Vickery recorded two hits to lead the team and one RBI. Rachel Morgan recorded two RBIs. She also pitched seven innings and recorded five strikeouts.
