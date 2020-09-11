The Commerce softball team rallied to win a slugfest over Social Circle, 9-8, on the road Thursday (Sept. 10) to remain undefeated in Region 8-A Public play.
Trailing 7-3 in the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers struck for six runs to overtake the Red Skins en route to the win. Paige Vickery put the Tigers ahead 9-7 with a three-run double during the inning.
Vickery went 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Carson Hobbs was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Anna Taylor was 2-for-5 as well with a triple.
Commerce (9-4, 7-0 Region 8-A Public) plays twice Friday (Sept. 11) in a tournament in Carrollton, taking on Newnan (5 p.m.) and Carrollton (6:45 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.