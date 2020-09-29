With postseason softball approaching, Commerce showed it can go the distance — and then some — to deliver a big win.
The Tigers (13-6-1) beat Class AA No. 6-ranked Union County 2-1 in 10 innings Monday (Sept. 28) at home.
Maggie Mullis supplied a walk-off single to centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Anna Taylor, while Carson Hobbs worked all 10 innings from the circle to earn the win. Hobbs surrendered just four hits and one run in the extra-inning contest. She struck out four batters.
The victory avenged a 9-1 loss to the Panthers (11-4) earlier in the year.
“(I’m) super proud of this team,” Commerce coach Melissa Mullis said. “We needed a game like this— against a well-coached team— to test our endurance and perseverance under pressure. Carson did a great job on the mound hitting her spots and getting some big outs. Our defense did a fantastic job and backing her up too.”
Hobbs also supplied a key bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning to move Taylor over to third base, setting up Maggie Mullis’ clutch, game-winning hit. Paige Vickery went 2-for-4 with a double, accounting for half of the Tigers’ hits, to lead Commerce.
“Each person did their part tonight to help us win the long battle,” coach Mullis said. “It may seem like Maggie got a clutch hit, but it was set up by a great bunt by Carson. Also, the defense held them in the upper half of inning. They were all clutch in my opinion, from people in the dugout helping behind the scenes to every at bat and pitch. Super proud of them. My hope for them for this season is that they have as much joy for their teammates success as they do their own. I think they did that tonight.”
Commerce, ranked No. 4 in Class A Public, trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh when Vickery scored off an error on a Landry Kate Martin bunt to force extra innings.
Mullis she “never once believed” her team would lose this tight contest.
“This team wants it, and I had every bit of confidence in each player that they would fight hard and execute,” she said.
Commerce immediately turns its attention now to a major region showdown with second-place Social Circle tonight (Sept. 29) at 7 p.m. at home. The Tigers defeated the Redskins 9-8 on Sept. 10. The Tigers are 8-0 in 8-A Public play while Social Circle is 5-1. Commerce can clinch its fourth-consecutive region title with a victory. If the Tigers lose, they would play a one-game playoff on Oct. 12 at East Jackson Park for the first and second seed out of the region.
“Can this team handle two days in a row of high intensity games?” Mullis said. “This will help us to see how we will do in the playoffs for sure. May they keep pressing forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.