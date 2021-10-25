The Commerce softball team won’t be able to replicate the magic from last season after falling to Lanier County last week in the second round of the A Public State Playoffs.
The Tigers claimed one game in the three-game series, a dramatic comeback-turned-blowout in game two on Tuesday (Oct. 19). However, Commerce lost the first and third games and was eliminated from the postseason.
Commerce ends the season with a 20-8 record overall and was the No. 2 team coming out of Region 8-A Public. The Tigers will look to replace seven seniors over the offseason, including Carson Hobbs, Grace Hobbs, Anna Taylor and Kylee Taylor. The two sets of twins were reliable leaders during their time as Tigers.
For leadership next season, Commerce will turn towards juniors Hailey Harpis and Paige Vickery, among others.
GAME ONE: LANIER COUNTY 9, COMMERCE 1
Commerce held Lanier County to just one run through three innings, but the Bulldogs opened the flood gates the fourth inning, scoring eight runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to win 9-1.
The Tigers’ lone run came in the top of the sixth inning when Anna Taylor’s infield single brought Lexi Darnell home. The Tigers had two runners on with no outs, and trailed 5-1 after Taylor’s single. However, Kylee Taylor hit into a triple play to end the inning.
Scoring opportunities were scarce for the Tigers all game. The sixth inning was their first with multiple base runners. Grace Hobbs walked to start the second inning, but the next three batters produced outs.
Lanier County took a 1-0 lead on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning. The Bulldogs used a bases-loaded single and a sacrifice grounder to extend their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. An error at short stop gave Lanier County a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After Commerce squandered its attempt at a rally in the top of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs piled on four more runs to win 9-1.
GAME TWO: COMMERCE 14, LANIER COUNTY 6
Commerce trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning in game two and needed a rally to avoid elimination. The Tigers got more than a rally as homers by Carson Hobbs and Paige Vickery jump-started a 12-run rally.
Not only did Commerce erase the four-run deficit, but it also scored enough runs to run-rule Lanier County 14-6, tying the series in the process.
The rally began with a leadoff single by Anna Taylor and a walk by Kylee Taylor. Hobbs hit a home run to center field to cut Lanier County’s lead to 6-5. Grace Hobbs hit an infield single to put the tying run on first base and Vickery homered to left field, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Graci West doubled to center field before Kendall Peters and Hailey Harpis singled to load the bases. West was the victim of a fielder’s choice, but Peters scored on an error at second base. Tigers lead 8-6 with the bases still loaded.
Kylee Taylor doubled on a ground ball up the middle to drive two runs home and Carson Hobbs singled to right field to score two more runs. Commerce led 12-6 with just one out. Grace Hobbs’s pop fly produced the Tigers’ second out of the inning, but Vickery and West followed with a pair of doubles to extend the lead to 14-6.
Commerce trailed 5-0 after the top of the first inning, and only managed to chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead in the first and third innings. Anna Taylor scored on an error in the bottom of the first inning to cut the score to 5-1. Lanier County extended the lead to 6-1 in the top of the third inning, but a double by Grace Hobbs cut the score to 6-2 in the bottom half of the inning. Kylee Taylor scored on Hobbs’s double.
GAME THREE: LANIER COUNTY 3, COMMERCE 2
Commerce led for most of game three on Wednesday (Oct. 20), but a single in the bottom of the sixth inning and a fielders’ choice in the bottom of the seventh inning eliminated the Tigers from the A Public State Playoffs.
Paige Vickery hit a two-out double in the top of the first inning to bring Kylee Taylor and Amelia Holloway home, giving Commerce an early 2-0 lead. Lanier County cut the score to 2-1 with a two-out single in the bottom of the first inning.
Commerce had plenty of chances to extend its lead over the course of the game. Kendall Peters opened the second inning with a walk and Anna Taylor hit a two-out single, later on, to put two on base for Kylee Taylor. But the senior lined into a third out. The Tigers couldn’t produce anything with a leadoff single by Carson Hobbs in the top of the third inning or an error in the top of the fifth inning.
Carson Hobbs did her part as pitcher throughout the game to keep the Tigers ahead. She produced two ground ball outs with two runners on to get out of the second inning. Plus, she retired seven-straight batters across the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Lanier County finally tied the game 2-2 with a two-out single into right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs hit a one-out triple before producing a walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to put runners at the corners. The next batter hit a grounder to first baseman Graci West, but her throw was late and the Bulldogs scored the game-winning run.
