COMMERCE – Carson Hobbs had a near-perfect night in the circle and at the plate Monday (Aug. 30) to lead Commerce to an emphatic victory over Banks County.
Hobbs threw six strikeouts and only allowed one hit as the Tigers defeated the Leopards 9-0 in five innings. She was three-of-three at the plate with a solo home run in the first inning. Paige Vickery and Anna Taylor also hit homers.
“Carson did a great job of giving us a chance to win,” said head coach Mellisa Mullis. “She hit her spots, she didn’t miss many spots to be honest. She did a good job throwing it over the plate and getting them to swing. She really went with confidence.
“She hasn’t missed a beat. She’s been throwing a lot at practice, she looked really great. I’m looking forward to her continuing that.”
Hobbs only threw 65 pitches in the entire game. A second-inning walk and a third-inning hit were her only blemishes in the circle. She retired the last seven batters she faced, including three by strikeout.
Vickery set the tone for the Commerce (4-2, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) offense by hitting a home run on the first pitch she saw. Hobbs followed her later in the inning with her homer to give Commerce a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Grace Hobbs only had one hit on the night, but it was a big one, a single to left field which allowed Kendall Peters to score in the third inning. Anna Taylor extended the Tigers’ lead to 6-0 with a three-run homer to left field. Grace and courtesy runner Kaylee Purvis score on the hit.
Vickery recorded her second RBI of the game in the fifth inning with a double to left field which brought Lorin Pursley home. Vickery ended her night three-of-four at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. The game ended prematurely off the bat of Purvis. Her single to center field brought Amelia Holloway and Vickery home to extend Commerce’s lead to 9-0.’
Commerce will take the momentum from beating Banks County (2-5, 0-0 Region 8-AA) into its first three Region 8-A Public games this week. The Tigers travel to Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday (Aug. 31), host Washington-Wilkes on Wednesday (Sept. 1), and host Lincoln County on Thursday (Sept. 2).
“It’s a good feeling to go into tomorrow at Lake Oconee with confidence,” Mullis said. “Especially after last week, a lot of us had gotten sick. We worked through it, I gave them a lot of time off which I never have in my 22 years of teaching and coaching. Everyone got to play tonight, everyone entered the game. That was great. We’re hoping to bring the same excitement and energy to the next few games for sure.
“Banks County is a good team… I know they’re better than that and I know that they’re going to do well. I know their pitcher was hurting with her ankle.
