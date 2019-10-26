Up 6-4 in the top of the fifth inning Saturday in Columbus, the Commerce Tigers were six outs away from a date with Gordon Lee in the Class A Public state title game.
Trion, however, thwarted those plans. Trion rallied to plate five runs in the fifth (2 runs) and seventh innings (3 runs) to end the Tigers’ state title hopes 9-6. Commerce (23-9) finished third in Class A Public.
Trion put together a furious rally, scoring two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 6-6. After holding Commerce runners off in the bottom of the fifth, Trion put the pressure on in the top of the seventh, plating three runs. The Tigers managed only one runner in the bottom of the seventh as the season came to a close.
The Tigers managed 11 hits in the loss, three more than Trion. Kylee Taylor led all players with three hits.
The defense, however, committed six errors. Trion committed only two errors.
In the circle, Carson Hobbs and Rachel Morgan combined for eight strikeouts in the loss. Morgan pitched four innings.
Commerce fell to Gordon Lee Friday night 8-0. It was the Tigers’ first loss in Columbus. Commerce managed five hits, but lost via the run rule in five innings.
Commerce defeated Georgia Military College Thursday night 9-1. Kylee Taylor and Morgan had three hits apiece in the win. The Tigers totaled 13 in the in the game.
Morgan also had three RBIs. Haley Horne finished the game with two hits and one RBI. The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, four in the fourth and two in the seventh to put the game away.
The Tigers opened play in Columbus with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Emanuel County Institute. Leading 5-0 going into the top of the seventh, the Tigers gave up four runs. But they held on to win the game.
Gabbie Deaton led the team with three hits. Maggie Blackmon had two hits. Hobbs pitched shutout innings and recorded six strikeouts.
