Commerce junior Paige Vickery is one of the best softball prospects in the country according to Extra Innings Softball.
The outlet ranks Vickery No. 40 among all players in the 2023 class and No. 11 among infielders.
Through five games in 2021, Vickery has a .333 batting average with a pair of runs. She went two-of-three at the plate Saturday in Commerce’s 9-6 win over Franklin County. She crossed home plate twice, including the game-tying run in the third inning.
Vickery has come a long way since a severe knee injury suffered in 2018. She recovered in 2019 to help Commerce finish third in the state as a freshman. Last year, Vickery was an integral part of Commerce’s run to the state championship series.
