The week of October was supposed to be a big one for the area softball teams, but weather had other ideas.
A week of rainfall has postponed the Region 8-AAA Tournament and cancelled the Region 8-A Public Tournament. It's also kept Jefferson from playing its Region 8-AAAA finale against Madison County. The Dragons need to defeat Madison County to possibly finish third in the region standings.
COMMERCE'S REGION TITLE HOPES
The cancellation of the Region 8-A Public Tournament gives Commerce a much clearer path to the region championship. The Tigers have one region game left on its schedule, a road trip against Social Circle, the squad at the top of the table.
Playing that game has been a different story. Commerce was originally supposed to play Social Circle on Tuesday (Oct. 5). The game is now set for Saturday (Oct. 9), tentatively at 11 a.m. If Commerce wins, the two schools will play again soon after to decide the Region 8-A Public Championship.
REGION 8-AAA TOURNAMENT
Franklin County was set to host the region tournament on Wednesday (Oct. 6), but heavy rain on Tuesday moved the tournament to Friday (Oct. 8).
East Jackson enters as the No. 3 seed and will play Oconee County at 2 p.m. in the first round. By being in the region tournament, the Eagles snap a four-year state playoff drought.
JEFFERSON PLAYING FOR NO. 3 SEED
Madison County won the Region 8-AAAA Championship on Monday (Oct. 4) by defeating East Hall. That game also guaranteed Jefferson a spot in the AAAA State Playoffs. The Dragons are still playing for seeding, as are North Oconee and Flowery Branch.
Jefferson and Madison County were supposed to play on Tuesday (Oct. 5) in Danielsville, but that game is now scheduled for Saturday. If rain ruins Madison County's softball field again, the game will move to the campus of Buford High School.
The Dragons need to beat the Red Raiders, and they need North Oconee to beat Flowery Branch. In that scenario, Jefferson enters the AAAA State Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
JACKSON COUNTY SENIOR NIGHT AFFECTED
Jackson County currently sits at No. 4 in the Region 8-AAAAA Standings and are unable to climb any higher. The most the Panthers can do now is protect its spot in the AAAAA State Playoffs. They can do so by defeating Apalachee, but they have to play the game first.
Jackson County and Apalachee were supposed to play on Monday (Oct. 4) at home, but bad weather has moved the game to Friday and away from Jackson County High School. Instead, the Panthers and Wildcats will meet at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega because it has a turf field.
