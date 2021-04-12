Here's a rundown of recent spring sports action:
TENNIS
Tuesday, April 6
•Commerce (boys) 3, Athens Christian 2: The Tigers got a pair of doubles wins from Hunter Nunn and Daniel Nash (No. 1 doubles) and Jonathan Orozco and Asher Baugh (No. 2 doubles) along with a forfeit win at No. 3 singles to pick up a non-region victory at home.
•Commerce (girls) 5, Athens Christian 0: Commerce took every line in this non-region home victory with wins from Megan Suber (No. 1 singles), Kamden Cotton (No. 2 singles), Lauren Lindsey (No. 3 singles), Joely Lord and Kaylee Martin (No. 1 doubles) and Amanda Gonzalez and Chloe Neisler (No. 2 doubles).
Wednesday, April 7
•Commerce (boys) 3, Lake Oconee Academy 2: Aiding by a forfeit win at No. 3 singles, the Commerce boys’ tennis team picked up a home win over the Titans. Hunter Nunn and Daniel Nash won at No. 1 doubles and Jonathan Orozco and Asher Baugh won at No. 2 doubles.
•Commerce (girls) 5, Lake Oconee Academy 0: The Tigers swept Lake Oconee at home with wins from Megan Suber (No. 1 singles), Kamden Cotton (No. 2 singles), Lauren Lindsey (No. 3 singles), Carson Hobbs and Anna Taylor (No. 1 doubles) and Joely Lord and Kylee Martin (No. 2 doubles).
Thursday, April 8
•Commerce (girls) 4, Washington-Wilkes 1: On the strength of three singles victories, Comerce earned a victory over visiting Washington-Wilkes. Megan Suber won at No. 1 singles, Kamden Cotton won at No. 2 singles and Lauren Lindsey won at No. 3 singles. The Tigers also got a victory at No. 1 doubles from Carson Hobbs and Anna Taylor.
•••
GOLF
Wednesday, April 7
•Banks Co. 176, Commerce (boys) 182: Henry Sharpton shot a 40 but the Tigers came up short in a six-stroke loss to the Leopards. Wesley Bowen shot a career-low 46, while Landon Worley (48) and Levi Seagraves (48) rounded out the scoring. Coach Matthew Lund pointed to Bowen’s round. “We have had our ups and downs this year but one positive thing has been several of the players have shot their career low scores recently,” Lund said. “Landon Worley shot 83 in a tournament last week, and Bowen's 46 showed how far he has come this season. All of these guys are capable of playing well and it's just going to take us coming together at the right time.”
Monday, April 12
•Madison Co. 174, Commerce (boys) 176: Henry Sharpton shot a 37, tying his season-low round, to lead the Tigers in a close loss to Class AAAA Madison County. Levi Seagraves shot a career-low 43, while Landon Worley (44) and Jordan Pritchett (52) rounded out the top four.
