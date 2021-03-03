Here are recently-reported scores from local spring sports action:
SOCCER
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
•Commerce (girls) 10, Towns Co. 0: Commerce (6-0) won its region opener easily with Chloe Diaz scoring three goals with two assists and Hannah English scoring three goals as well. Ivy Tolbert finished with two goals and recorded five assists. Kate Hill added a goal and an assist, while Abby Tolbert scored a goal on a penalty kick. Kylee Taylor finished with one assist. Kendall Peters recorded her fifth shutout in goal.
•Towns Co. 6, Commerce (boys) 3: In region play, Towns County pulled way from the host Tigers with two second-half goals. Commerce trailed 4-3 at the half. Eryck Diaz scored in the ninth minute for the Tigers, followed by Jhonny Valle (21st minute) and Ashton Puryear (24th minute). Commerce took 16 shots, nine of which were on frame. Goal keeper Tucker Bennett recorded 11 saves. Towns County scored two of its goals on PKs.
•Johnson-Gainesville 3, Jackson Co. (boys) 0: The Panthers suffered their second loss of the season, dropping their Region 8-AAAAA opener to the Class AAAAA No. 9 ranked Knights.
•Jefferson (girls) 10, Cedar Shoals 0: Molly Parker scored three goals, Savanna Jackson and Rylie Servatius each finished with two goals as the Dragons (6-0, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) blasted Cedar Shoals in region play. Abbey Eison and Bella Dominicali added one goal each. Jefferson also benefitted from a Cedar Shoals own goal. Carter Drake and Lanie McCarty finished with three assists each, and Kate James had two assists. Goal keeper Emma Lawrence earned a clean sheet, while the backline of Tara Maxwell, Mackenzie Tooke, Ella Parker and McCarty contributed to the shutout.
•Jefferson (boys) 2, Cedar Shoals 0: Mason Fifer and Cort McCormack scored one goal each, and Kupa Katompa recorded an assist in the Dragons' region win. Goal keeper Adam Hayes finished with five saves as he recorded his fifth clean sheet of the year. Jefferson is 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAA play.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
•Jefferson (girls) 10, Madison Co. 0: The Dragons opened region play with a 10-goal rout of the Red Raiders behind four goals from Savanna Jackson. Molly Parker added three goals, Ella Parker scored two goals and Abbey Eison all scored a goal as Jefferson improved to 5-0. Eison and Kate James each finished with two assists, while Carter Drake, Lanie McCarty and Rylie Servatius each recorded one assist each. Emma Lawrence and Julia Brooks combined for the clean sheet in goal, aided by the backline of Tara Maxwell, Lanie McCarty, McKenzie Took and Ella Parker.
•Jefferson (boys) 2, Madison Co. 0: Kupa Katompa scored one goal, and the Dragons benefited from a Madison County own-goal off a Riley Christopher corner kick in a region-opening win over the Red Raiders. Goal keeper Adam Hayes recorded three saves in recording a clean sheet.
•Oconee Co. 7, East Jackson (girls) 0: The Eagles suffered a shutout loss on the road to open region play.
•Oconee Co. 3, East Jackson (boys) 0: East Jackson fell in its region opener at Oconee County. Coach Derek Davis noted that goal keeper Roberto Calix “had at least 20 saves,” keeping the game close.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
•Monsignor Donovan 3, Commerce (boys) 0: Monsignor Donovan scored three second-half goals to down the Tigers in a game played in Athens. Coach Thomas Pee noted the performance of Jack Friedman at defensive mid and Tucker Bennett in goal. Commerce was set to open region play Tuesday (March 2) at home against Towns County. It continues Region 8-A Public play Friday (March 5, 7 p.m.) at Greene County.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
•East Jackson (girls) 2, Madison Co. 1: Behind goals from ShaniaLin Wegesend and Shyanne Westmoreland, the East Jackson girls’ soccer team beat Madison County for its first win over over the Class AAAA Red Raiders. Goal keeper Annalise Dominski was named Player of the Game “for the amazing saves in the goal,” according to Eagle coach Meredith Gallman. Dominiski finished with eight saves.
•East Jackson (boys) 3, Madison Co. 2: The East Jackson boys picked up their second win of the year with a home victory over the Red Raiders with two goals from Jordan Gonzalez and one from Johnny Benitez.
•North Oconee 4, Jackson Co. (girls) 1: The Panthers dropped to 3-2 with a three-goal loss at home to Class AAAA No. 2-ranked North Oconee. Kennedy Habeeb scored Jackson County’s lone goal. North Oconee, which led 2-1 at the half, put the contest away with two second-half goals.
•••
BASEBALL
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
•Hart Co. 2, Jefferson 1 (8 innings): The Dragons (4-3) were edged by Class AAA No. 1-ranked Hart County on the road. Jefferson's Landon Richards allowed just one hit and one run over 6 2/3 inning pitched. He struck out four batters. The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run off Jefferson reliever Spencer Neese in the bottom of the seventh. Cole Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double, and Mason Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double. Rem Maxwell (1-for-4, double) drove in the Dragons' lone run.
•Banks Co. 9, East Jackson 4: Payton Garner went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Eagles in a home loss in non-region play. East Jackson trailed 6-4 entering the seventh inning, but the Leopards plated three scores to put the game away.
•Commerce 3, Elbert Co. 2: The Tigers took down the Class AA No. 10-ranked Blue Devils on the road as Will Slater and Colin Welch combined for a no-hitter. Slater threw the first four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four walks. Welch closed with three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Kane Goldman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Slater was 2-for-3 with with an RBI. Matthew Martin went 2-for-4.
•••
GOLF
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
•Tiger duo combines for a round of 81: Commerce’s Henry Sharpton and Landon Worley combined for a score of 81 in a two-man scramble tournament in the Blue Devil Shootout hosted by Elbert County. “The score does not indicate how well they played,” Commerce coach Matthew Lund said. “Both of them hit terrific shots the entire day and put themselves in position to score on every hole. The glaring issue was putting as they three-putted six times throughout the round, resulting in bogey on each of those holes.” Lund noted that the course was wet and difficult to manage “But they grinded a six-hour round, didn't complain, and hung with Oconee County's very tough No. 1 pairing the entire day, staying within a few strokes of them.” Sharpton and Worley, the only Tigers participating in the tournament, are Commerce’s team captains. “We will rely on them heavily this season as we have a young, but eager group of guys who enjoy playing together and learning from each other,” Lund said.
•Jefferson boys’ take fifth at Blue Devil Shootout: With an aggregate score of 223 in a two-man scramble, the Jefferson boys’ golf team took fifth out of 12 teams at its season-opening tournament at Arrowhead Pointe in Elbert County. The team of Jameson Wall and Tanner Bronnum led the Dragons with a round of 71, followed by Micah Webb/Isaac Warren (75) and Bryce James/Ease Barker (79). Jefferson’s girls finished eight out of nine teams with a score of 199. The team of Shamiya Johnson and Selah Czerwonka shot a 96 and Gracie Holman and Meredith Murrell shot a 103.
•••
TRACK AND FIELD
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
•Jefferson girls win North Oconee meet: With seven first-place finishers, the Jefferson girls won the North Oconee All Comers meet with 144 points. Katherine Law (1,600 meters, 5:16; 3,200 meters, 11:30.30) and Abbey Howard (100-meter hurdles, 16.71; high jump, 5-01) both won two events. Jada Pittman (long jump, 17-08), Josie Logins (300-meter hurdles, 50.46) and the 4 x 400 meter relay team (Ava Canamare, Abbey Howard, Olivia Kulniszewski and Caitlin Schroeder, 4:16.69) proved the other first-place finishes. Jefferson won by 44 points over second-place North Oconee in the 14-team meet.
•Jefferson boys finish third at North Oconee: Jordan Perry won the long jump (21-07) and Kristian Carrs won the triple jump (41-09.25) as Jefferson (81 points) placed third in the North Oconee All Comers meet behind Hart County (101) and North Oconee (86.5).
•••
TENNIS
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 26-27
•JACKSON CO. TEAMS COME UP SHORT IN JEKYLL JAM: Both the Jackson County boys’ and girls’ tennis teams dropped their three matches at the Jekyll Jam this past Friday and Saturday (Feb. 26-27).
The boys lost all of their matches 3-2, falling to Savannah Country Day, Effingham County and Glynn Academy.
“All these teams did well in the state tournament in 2019, so we knew that we would face great competition,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
Brooks noted that Effingham County flipped its No. 1 and No. 2 players during that contest, earning a split with those two singles matches.
Meanwhile, the girls lost 5-0 to Savannah Country Day, 4-1 to Effingham County and 3-2 to Glynn Academy.
For the boys, Kade Graves won at No. 1 singles against Savannah Country (6-0, 6-3), taking the final six games of the second set, and then coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 win against Effingham County and a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Glynn Academy. “Kade was the model of perfection, winning every single match, giving up a total of six games the whole tournament,” Brooks said.
No. 2 singles player Drake Tatar won 6-4, 6-0 against Savannah Country Day and 6-2, 6-0 against Glynn Academy, while the No. 2 doubles team of Xander Julian and Garrett Julian won 6-3, 6-4 against Effingham County.
On the girls’ side, the No. 2 doubles due of Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon won 7-6, 6-2 against Effingham County and 6-4, 6-1 against Glynn Academy. Brooklyn Clerici won a two-hour match at No. 3 singles against Glynn Academy, 7-6, 6-2
WEDNESDAY. FEB. 24
•Jackson Co. (girls) 4, North Hall 1: The Panthers prevailed without top singles player Emily King as Emma Uesseler, usually a doubles player, won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Brooklyn Clerici won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles; Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles (moving up from No. 2 doubles); and Ella Hardegree and Ansley Herrin won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
•Jackson Co. (boys) 4, North Hall 1: Despite missing their No. 2 singles player, the Panthers still won convincingly with Kade Graves dominating at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; Bo Reeves — switching from doubles — winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; Xander Julian and Garrett Julian winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles; and Anderson Ruffner and Christian Honeycutt teaming up to win a nail-biter, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, at No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Graves has only dropped two games in three matches and has won his last four sets 6-0.
•Oconee Co. 3, East Jackson (girls) 2: East Jackson a close match in region play, getting three-set wins from Rylee Sosbee (No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and Madison Bruce (No. 3 singles, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0).
•Oconee Co. 5, East Jackson (boys) 0: The Eagles were shutout at home in Region 8-AAA play.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
•Madison Co. 4, Jefferson (girls) 1: Sarah Middleton won on a third-set tiebreaker (6-2, 4-6, 7-6), providing the Dragons’ only victory in a region loss to Madison County.
•Madison Co. 4, Jefferson (boys) 1: Luke Forrester earned the Dragons’ lone win in a road loss to region opponent Madison County.
•East Jackson (girls) 3, Franklin Co. 2: Opening the season on the road, the East Jackson girls defeated region opponent Franklin County with victories from Rylee Sosebee (No. 1 singles, 6-1, 7-6, winning 9-7 in the third-set tiebreaker), Isabel Harrison (No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-1) and Madison Bruce (No. 3 singles, 6-4, 7-5).
•Franklin Co. 4, East Jackson (boys) 1: No. 1 singles player Kendall Sosebee won 6-4, 6-3 to earn the Eagles’ lone victory in their season opener at Franklin County.
