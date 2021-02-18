Here's a rundown of recent spring sports action:
BASEBALL
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
•Jefferson 11, Commerce 1: The Dragons posted four-run innings in both the second and fifth innings as Jefferson rolled to a 10-run win in six innings at Commerce in the first meeting of the programs since 2017. Bowman Horn went 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Jace Peoples went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Georgia Southern signee Rex Maxwell threw four shutout innings, striking out nine batters. Commerce finished with two hits. Jefferson hosts Bowdon Saturday (Feb. 20) at 2 p.m. and Commerce at 5 p.m. Commerce will also play Saturday at Jefferson, facing Bowdon at 2:30 p.m. before facing the Dragons in the night cap.
•Jackson Co. 6, West Hall 2 (Game 1): The Panthers’ Derek Vaughn threw four shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out four, as Jackson County won its season opener against the visiting Spartans. The Panthers picked up the four-run win despite being limited to two its. Sam Bradley went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Nick Streuer did not have a hit, but drove in two runs. Bryson Evans worked the final three innings after reliever Phillip Glander was pulled, holding the Spartans scoreless and hitless while striking out five.
•West Hall 2, Jackson Co. 0 (Game 2): West Hall pitching combined for a two-hit shutout of the Panthers in the second game of Jackson County’s season-opening doubleheader. The Panthers Hayden Gregory allowed just two runs in a four-inning start, allowing five hits and striking out five. Jackson County (1-1) will host Bethlehem Christian for a Friday (Feb. 19, 4:30 p.m.) doubleheader.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
•Banks Co. 15, East Jackson 5: The Eagles dropped their season opener at Banks County as the Leopards scored all their runs over the course of the third, fourth and fifth innings. The game was tied 0-0 entering the bottom of the third.
Five different East Jackson players had one hit each, while Dylan Varner and Randy Smith drove in runs. The Eagles host Tallulah Falls Friday (Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m.).
•••
SOCCER
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
•Jackson Co. (girls) 6, Dawson Co. 0: The Panthers improved to 2–1 with a rout of the visiting Tigers. Reagan Bewley and Lindsey Fowler each scored two goals, while Kassidy Gross and Kristen Wiley both scored one goal. Goalkeeper Avery Wortel recorded a clean sheet.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
•Commerce (girls) 10, Banks Co. 0: The Tigers earned another 10-0 win behind a four-goal night from Ivy Tolbert and three goals each from Chloe Diaz and Kate Hill. Diaz had three assists, while Tolbert had two assists. Hill, Sylla Stephens and Kendall Peters each recorded one assist each. Peters recorded another shutout in goal. Commerce is off to a 4-0 start, having outscored its competition 40-0. The Class A Public No. 1-ranked Tigers travel to No. 9-ranked Armuchee Saturday (Feb. 20, 1 p.m.).
•Jackson Co. (boys) 3, Dawson Co. 1: Hunter Lumley scored two goals, and Josh Frias added a goal as the Panthers improved to 3-1-1. Axel Castrejon recorded an assist, and goalkeeper Parker Garrison had three saves. Jackson County hosts Lumpkin County Friday (Feb. 19, 7 p.m.).
