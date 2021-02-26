Here’s a rundown of reported scores from recent spring-sports action:
SOCCER
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
•East Jackson (girls) 2, Madison Co. 1: Behind goals from ShaniaLin Wegesend and Shyanne Westmoreland, the East Jackson girls’ soccer team beat Madison County for its first win over over the Class AAAA Red Raiders. Goal keeper Annalise Dominski was named Player of the Game “for the amazing saves in the goal,” according to Eagle coach Meredith Gallman. Dominiski finished with eight saves. East Jackson plays region opponent Oconee County Friday (Feb. 26, 6 p.m.) on the road.
•East Jackson (boys) 3, Madison Co. 2: The East Jackson boys picked up their second win of the year with a home victory over the Red Raiders with two goals from Jordan Gonzalez and one from Johnny Benitez. The Eagles travel to region opponent Oconee County Friday (Feb. 26, 8 p.m.).
•North Oconee 4, Jackson Co. (girls) 1: The Panthers dropped to 3-2 with a three-goal loss at home to Class AAAA No. 2-ranked North Oconee. Kennedy Habeeb scored Jackson County’s lone goal. North Oconee, which led 2-1 at the half, put the contest away with two second-half goals. Jackson County plays Friday (Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.) at Johnson-Gainesville.
TENNIS
WEDNESDAY. FEB. 24
•Jackson Co. (girls) 4, North Hall 1: The Panthers prevailed without top singles player Emily King as Emma Uesseler, usually a doubles player, won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Brooklyn Clerici won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles; Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles (moving up from No. 2 doubles); and Ella Hardegree and Ansley Herrin won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. The team will play at the Jekyll Jam this weekend (Feb. 26-27).
•Jackson Co. (boys) 4, North Hall 1: Despite missing their No. 2 singles player, the Panthers still won convincingly with Kade Graves dominating at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; Bo Reeves — switching from doubles — winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; Xander Julian and Garrett Julian winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles; and Anderson Ruffner and Christian Honeycutt teaming up to win a nail-biter, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, at No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Graves has only dropped two games in three matches and has won his last four sets 6-0. Jackson County will play this weekend (Feb. 26-27). at the Jekyll Jam where it is the defending champion.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
•Madison Co. 4, Jefferson (boys) 1: Luke Forrester earned the Dragons’ lone win in a road loss to region opponent Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.