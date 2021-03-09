Here's a rundown of recent spring sports action:
GOLF
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
•Jefferson (boys) 156, Commerce (boys) 198: Tanner Bronnum fired a 37 and Micah Webb carded a 38 as the Dragons rolled to a win over the Tigers at Double Oaks. Bryce Games (40) and Jameson Wall (41) rounded out the scoring. Henry Sharpton paced Commerce with a round of 42, followed by Landon Worley (43), Levi Seagraves (56) and Wesley Bowen (58).
•Commerce (girls) 85, Jefferson (girls) 103: Behind a 41 from University of Toledo signee Cameron Ford and a 44 from Kristin Tash, the Tigers picked up an 18-stroke win over the Dragons. Gracie Holman led the Dragons with a round of 49, followed by Shamiya Johnson (54).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
•Morgan Co. 195, East Jackson (boys) 203: At Double Oaks, the Eagles lost to non-region opponent Morgan County by eight strokes. Dakota Ruis led East Jackson with a round of 41, followed by Jacob Altstaetter (48), Seth Irwin (55) and Tyler Johnson (59).
•••
TENNIS
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 5-6
•Panthers go 2-1 at Marietta tournament: The Jackson County boys won two of three matches at the Marietta Spring Classic, beating Marietta (3-2) and Hillgrove (4-1). Jackson County got wins from Kade Graves (No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1), Drake Tatar (No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-0) and the doubles team of Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian (No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 7-6). Against Hillgrove, Graves (No. 1 singles), Tatar (No. 2 singles), Xander Julian (No. 3 singles) and Reeves and Garrett Julian (No. 1 doubles) all recorded wins as the boys’ team improved to 6-5. Jackson County opened with a 4-1 loss to Newnan with Graves (No. 1 singles) picking up the only victory, 6-0, 6-1. Graves has won 17 consecutive matches dating back to last year.
•Jackson Co. girls finish 1-2 at Marietta: The Jackson County girls’ tennis team dropped two of its three matches at the Marietta Spring Classic. The team’s victory came against Newnan with a 4-1 win. Emma Uesseler won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Brooklyn Clerici won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Emily King and Ansley Herrin won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Sydney Gordon and Hanna Lee won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Jackson County lost to Duluth 4-1 with Lee and Gordon at No. 2 doubles delivering the team’s only win. The Panthers also lost to Calhoun, 5-0.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
•Madison Co. 5, East Jackson (boys) 0: The Eagles were shut out in a non-region home loss.
•Madison Co. 3, East Jackson (girls) 2: Isabell Harrison won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Lindsay Weinman and Olivia Beadles won 6-4 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, but the Eagles dropped a home non-region match.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
•Commerce (boys) 5, Barrow Arts Academy 0: The Tigers rolled to a win behind victories from Bo Childers (No. 1 singles), Vinny Ricci (No. 2 singles), Hunter Nunn and Daniel Nash (No. 1 doubles) and Asher Baugh and Harley Woodham (No. 2 doubles). Barrow Arts Academy forfeited the No. 3 singles match.
•Commerce (girls) 5, Barrow Arts Academy 0: The Commerce girls earned a sweep with wins from Megan Suber (No. 1 singles), Kamden Cotton (No. 2 singles), Lauren Lindsey (No. 3 singles), Chloe Neisler and Amanda Gonzalez (No. 1 doubles) and Kaylee Martin and Joely Lord (No. 2 doubles).
•Jackson Co. (boys) 5, Clarke Central 0: The Panthers picked up a sweep on the road in region play with victories from Kade Graves (No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0), Drake Tatar (No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-3), Conrad Satkofsky (No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-0), Xande Julian and Garrett Julian (No. 1 doubles,, 6-4, 7-5), Bo Reeves and Christian Honeycutt (No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-3).
•Clarke Central 3, Jackson Co. (girls) 2: The Panthers dropped a close road region matchup with Emily King winning a three-set match, 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles and Brooklyn Clerici wining 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
•Jefferson (boys) 5, East Hall 0: The Dragons rolled to a region sweep on the road. Luke Forrester picked up a 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Aaron Eason won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Jack Nelson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Roman Smith and Grant Morrow won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Spencer Darby and Ethan Duke won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
•Jefferson (boys) 5, East Hall 0: The Jefferson girls grabbed a convincing road region win, winning four of five matches in two sets. Sarah Middleton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Callie Sandrock won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Alexis Walker won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Catherine Tacto and Jennings Turk won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, while Brianna Baird and Amanda Jacobs won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
•Hart Co. 4, East Jackson (boys) 1: Kendall Sosebee and Evan Richey won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles as the Eagles avoided a sweep at home in region play.
•Hart Co. 4, East Jackson (girls) 1: Madison Bruce earned the East Jackson girls’ lone win in a home region loss, grabbing a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
•Commerce (boys) 3, Athens Christian 2: The Tigers pulled out a close win with victories from Vinny Ricci (No. 3 singles); Bo Childers and Hunter Nunn (No. 1 doubles) and Asher Baugh and Harley Woodham (No. 2 doubles).
•Commerce (girls) 5, Athens Christian 0: Commerce breezed to a convincing win over the Eagles with victories at all five positions. Winners were Kamden Cotton (No. 1 singles), Megan Suber (No. 2 singles), Lauren Lindsey (No. 3 singles), Chloe Neisler and Amanda Gonzalez (No. 1 doubles) and Kaylee Martin and Joely Lord (No. 2 doubles).
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
•Banks Co. 4, Commerce (boys) 1: Commerce dropped its season opener, receiving its lone with from Garrett Roberson at No. 1 singles.
•Banks Co. 5, Commerce (girls) 0: The Tigers were swept by the Class AA Leopards in the girls’ team’s season opener.
•Jefferson (boys) 4, Chestatee 1: Luke Forrester won 6-4, 1-0 (injury) and Aaron Eason won 6-4, 7-5 in singles play and the doubles teams of Roman Smith/Grant Morrow won 6-0, 6-4 and Spencer Darby/Ethan Duke won 6-0, 6-4 as Jefferson picked up a home region win.
•Jefferson (girls) 4, Chestatee 1: The Dragons got singles wins from Sarah Middleton (No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2), Piper Smith (No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-3) and Callie Sandrock (No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0) and a doubles victory from Alexis Walker and Catherine Tacto (No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0) in a home region victory.
•••
TRACK AND FIELD
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
•Jefferson girls take at second at Mill Creek: With 105.5 points, the Jefferson girls track team took runner-up honors at the 16-team Jerry Arnold Invitational at Mill Creek High School. The Dragons finished 14.5 points behind first-place Brookwood. Abbey Howard picked up two wins, finishing first in both the high jump (4-10) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.27). Katherine Law won the 1,600 meters (5:14.67) and placed second in the 3,200 meters (11:15.03). Josie Loggins won the 300-meter hurdles (49.94) and took second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.92).
•Jefferson boys finish sixth at Mill Creek: The Dragons placed sixth out of 18 teams at Mill Creek’s Jerry Arnold Invitational. While no Jefferson athletes placed first, two Dragons earned second-place finishes: Jordan Perry (long jump, 21-01) and Andrew Paolozzi (discus, 144-04).
•Commerce boys finish as runners-up at East Jackson: The Commerce boys’ track and field team earned a high-early season finish, taking second at the 11-team Eagle Invitational with 94 points. Hart County won the event with 110 points. Standout distance runner Brandon Martin led the effort by sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events with times of 4:38.26 and 9;52.14, respectively. Trey Garnto won the 300-meter hurdles (42.80), while Sammy Brown placed first in the long jump (20-05). Jackson Morris added a second-place finish in the triple jump (39-01), and the 4 x 100 meter team placed second (45.9) as well. Commerce placed 11th in the girls’ meet with eight points.
•Weaver leads East Jackson girls: Kaitlyn Weaver paced the East Jackson girls’ team at the Eagle Invitational with second-place finishes in both the 100-meter hurdles (18.29) and the 300-meter hurdles (55.52). East Jackson’s girls finished eight out of 11 teams with 27.33 points. East Jackson placed 11th in the boys’ meet with 12 points.
•Girls’ 4 x 200 relay team leads Panthers at East Jackson: The Jackson County girls’ 4 x 200 meter relay team of Ameria Glaze, Anna Maxey, Katelyn Merritt and Madison Miller earned the highest showing of the day for the Panthers at Eagle Invitational with a second-place finish (1:58.64). Jackson County finished ninth out of 11 teams in the girls’ meet and 10th out of 11 teams in the boys’ meet.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
•JCCHS girls take second at Habersham quad: Naomi Sims won the 100 meters (13.89) and 200 meters (28.77), Anna Maxey placed first in the 400 meters (1:09.54), Annie Kate Riley won the 800 meters (2:58.35) and Madison Miller (15-02) finished first in the long jump as the Panthers (55 points) took second in a four-team girls’ meet. On the boys’ side, Markel Oliver won the 200 meters (23.48). Jackson County’s boys (25 points) finished last out of four teams.
