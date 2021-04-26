Three Eagles take first-place finishes at Apalachee track meet last week
Demarcus Watson, Tyler Crow and Jake Johnson each collected first-place finishes for East Jackson at a meet last Tuesday (April 20) at Apalachee.
Waston won the high jump (5-10), Crow took the top spot in the pole vault (11-0) and Johnson earned a victory in the shot put (43-2.75). Watson also had a runner-up finish in the triple jump (39-9.5).
The East Jackson boys finished fourth out of six teams, while the girls’ team placed fifth out of seven squads led by third-place finishes from Maurissa Thomas (shot put, 31-6) and Kaitlyn Weaver (300-meter hurdles, 51.65).
Panthers’ Miller wins long jump last week at Apalachee
Madison Miller Jackson County last Tuesday (April 20) at a meet at Apalachee with a first-place finish in the girls’ long jump (15-4). The girls’ 4 x 400 team (4:46.26) notched a second-place finish, as did Ema Reed in the discus (82-0). Caleb Warren and Jaylin Pender both led the boys’ team with a second-place showings. Warren was runner-up in the 1,600 meters (5:07.44), while Pender was second in the high jump (5-2).
Paolozzi places first in shot-put at Loganville throwing event
Jefferson’s Andrew Paolozzi picked up another win in the shot put in advance of this week’s region meet, winning last Tuesday (April 20) at the Loganville Throwers’ Meet with a distance of 46-6.5.
Selah Holcombe and Princess Evans each recorded second-place finishes for the Jefferson girls. Holcombe threw 105-3 in the discus to finish as runner-up, while Evans covered a distance of 31-1 in the shot put in her second-place finish.
JHS tennis seasons end in Sweet 16
Both Jefferson’s boys’ and girls’ tennis seasons ended Wednesday (April 21) on the road in the Sweet 16 of the Class AAAA tournaments.
The boys fell 3-1 at Northwest Whitfield in a match played in Dalton with Luke Forrester providing a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. Roman Smith and Grant Morrow were leading 2-0 in the third set at Line 1 doubles when the match was called after Northwest Whitfield clinched the win.
The girls lost 3-0 at Hertitage-Catoosa.
Both teams advanced to the Sweet 16 as No. 4 seeds out of Region 8-AAAA.
Jefferson golfers excel at North American Junior Tournament
Several Jefferson golfers were high up on the leaderboard at Sundays (April 25) North American Junior Tournament at Lane Creek.
Micah Webb won the tournament, shooting at 74, while Jameson Wall and Tanner Bronnum each shot rounds of 78 to finish tied for third. Bryce James finished with a fifth-place tie, shooting an 81. Ease Barker placed eighth, shooting an 83.
East Jackson girls exit state soccer tourney in first round
The East Jackson girls’ soccer team faced a tall task in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament, falling to No. 1-ranked Westminster 10-0 last Tuesday (April 20).
The Eagles reached the state tournament by earning the No. 4 seed out of Region 8-AAA.
East Jackson runs into powerhouse in first-ever state tennis tourney appearance
Making its first-ever state tournament appearance, the East Jackson girls’ tennis team faced among the best the state has to offer.
The Eagles fell 3-0 last Tuesday (April 20) at powerhouse Westminster. The program played its way into the state tournament with an April 13 win over Franklin County, securing one of the four playoff spots out of Region 8-AAA.
East Jackson girls’ golf team finishes fifth at area
Led by a round of 92 from Marlee Wilkes, the East Jackson girls’ golf team placed fifth at Monday’s (April 26) area tournament. The area combined teams from Region 8-AAA and Region 6-AAA.
Anna Beedles added a 97 and Casey Ann Knight finished with a 122 as the Eagles shot a team score of 314.
East Jackson will miss the state tournament as only the top three teams out of each area advance to the Class AAA tournament.
“As a team, I am very proud of the work the girls have put it,’ Eagle coach Jessie Wood said. “The top two have stayed focused on improving their game each week. Their work ethic has provided a good example for the two freshmen. I am looking forward to them continuing to work on their game to get better before next season.
“It would be remiss if I didn't recognize our only senior, Anna Beadles. She has been the low medalist all four years of high school. She is a strong leader in the classroom, in her character as well as on the course.”
The Eagles have one match remaining — Wednesday’s (April 28) county golf championships at Double Oaks.
East Jackson’s boys also competed at the area tournament Monday. Dakota Ruis led the Eagles with a 97, followed by Seth Irwin (108) and Tyler Johnson (127). No information about the Eagles’ team placement was available.
