Here's a look at recent spring sports action for tennis, golf and track and field:
TENNIS
Thursday, March 11
•Jackson Co. (girls) 3, Walnut Grove 2: With the match tied 2-2, No. 3 singles player Brooklyn Clerici sealed a home region win for the Panthers by delivering a 6-2, 6-3 win. Emily King and Ansley Herrin fought to a 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 victory at line one doubles, and Sydney Gordon and Hanna Lee won 6-4, 6-4 at line two doubles. Jackson County improved to 3-1 in region play.
•Jackson Co. (boys) 4, Walnut Grove 1: Kade Graves won his 19th-straight match as the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player recorded another 6-0, 6-0 win, helping Jackson County improve to 4-0 in Region 8-AAAAA play. “He is on fire right now as he has not given up more than three games in any set so far this year,” coach Wayne Brooks said. Drake Tatar won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while Bailey Hamm — a recent insertion into the lineup — gutted out a 6-7, 7-6, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles. Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. The Panthers have three region matches remaining in advance of the April 13-14 8-AAAAA tournament at Victor Lord Park in Winder.
•Jefferson (girls) 4, Prince Ave. 1: The Jefferson girls cruised to a non-region home win over Prince Avenue. Sarah Middleton won 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Callie Sandrock picked up a forfeit win at No. 3 singles, Allianne Clark and Alexis Walker won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles and Catherine Tacto and Madyson Smith won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Tuesday, March 9
•Jackson Co. (girls) 3, Johnson-Gainesville 2: The Panthers picked up a home region win with a pair of doubles victories and a singles win. Emily King and Ansley Herrin “rifled winners from all over the court,” according to coach Wayne Brooks, in a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon with a 6-1, 6-0 win. At three singles, Brooklyn Clerici broke a 2-2 match tie with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
•Jackson Co. (boys) 4, Johnson-Gainesville 1: Kade Graves improved his winning streak to 18 matches with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to led the Panthers to a home region win. Drake Tatar was dominant at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Christian Honeycutt and Xander Julian overcame a shaky start, according to coach Wayne Brooks, to win 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian added a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. The Panthers faced a lineup change as Bailey Hamm was forced into service at No. 3 singles for an injured Conrad Satkofsky, who broke his wrist while playing at the Marietta Spring Classic.
•North Oconee 5, Jefferson (girls) 0: Jefferson was swept by the Titans in a region home loss.
•North Oconee 5, Jefferson (boys) 0: The visiting Titans won at each position in handing the Dragons a region loss.
•••
GOLF
Saturday, March 13
•Commerce boys shoot 372 at Valhalla Cup: Led by a fifth-place finish from Henry Sharpton, the Tigers shot a 372 at the Valhalla Cup hosted by East Hall at Chimney Oaks Golf Course. Sharpton carded a 77, which included an eagle on No. 8. “Henry played on another level for much of his round,” Commerce coach Matthew Lund said. “He shot 36 with his first tournament Eagle on No. 7. He did a great job even after a few bad shots here and there and is really learning how to be a mature player.” Landon Worley added an 86, Levi Seagraves recorded a 98 and Wesley Bowen rounded out the scoring with a 111. “Overall, not a bad effort for the guys, though they are still a little nervous off the tee box and putting is still somewhat of an issue,” Lund said. “Short game was good and is definitely something we have been working on.” Lund praised Worley’s improved play. “He is hitting greens in regulation, he is bombing balls off the tee box, and his short game has come along,” Lund said. The coach added that despite higher scores, Seagraves and Bowen “are showing a lot of signs of improvement as well.” Lund added that his team “is maybe the most hard-working group I've ever coached. They love to practice and work with each other.”
•McKnown leads Panthers with round of 76: Jackson County’s Michael McKnown shot a career-low 76 to lead the Panthers Saturday at the Apple Mountain Invitational. Jackson County shot a team score of 358.
•••
TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday, March 13
•Jefferson girls take third at Loganville meet: The Dragons placed third out of seven teams at Loganville’s Running with the Devils meet behind a first-place finish from Katherine Law in the 800 meters (2:19.73) and a victory from Selah Holcombe in the discus (107-09). Jefferson (129.5 points) finished behind Brookwood (140.5) and Mill Creek (134.5).
•Starks leads Dragons to fourth-place finish at Loganville: Malaki Starks won the 100 meters (10.94) and long jump (22-01.5) as Jefferson took fourth out of nine teams at the Loganville’s Running with the Devils meet. Starks also ran on the first-place finishing 4 x 100 meters team (43.4), along with Tre Reese, Kristian Carrs and Vermarion Davis. The Dragons finished with 105 points, behind Brookwood (140.5), Mill Creek (115.5) and Hart County (111).
Thursday, March 11
•Commerce boys finish third at Winder-Barrow: Facing a host of larger-classification schools, the Commerce boys’ track and field team grabbed third in an eight-team meet hosted by Winder-Barrow. Distance-running standout Brandon Martin won the 3,200 meters with a career-best time of 9:29.78 and also earned a first-place finish in the 1,600 meters (4:37.24). Dreylan Martin placed first in the 200 meters (23.47). In the field events, Jackson Morris won the triple jump (40-6.5) and Lambdin Hardy took first in the pole vault (13-00). The Tigers (122 points) finished behind Class AAAAAA Dacula (131 points) and Class AAAAAAA Archer (126 points). In the girls’ meet, Commerce took seventh out of eight squads, led by a first-place finish by Paden Bell in the 400 meters (1:02.89).
Tuesday, March 9
•Jackson Co. teams take third at Cherokee Bluff tri-meet: Both Jackson County’s boys’ and girls’ track teams placed third in a three-team meet hosted by Cherokee Bluff. For the boys’ Jackson County’s 4 x 100 team of Brighton Beinke, Jerry Cheeks, Javier Martinez and Markel Oliver ran to a first-place finish (45.73), while Markel Oliver won the 100 meters (11.54) and 200 meters (23.72). On the girls’ side, Naomi Sims won the 200 meters (28.82).
