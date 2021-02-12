The Commerce girls’ soccer team is ranked No. 1 in Class A-Public and the early-season results certainly back up that high ranking.
The Tigers (2-0) blasted Class AAA Hart County 10-0 Monday (Feb. 8) on the road to move to 2-0. The team has beaten its opponents by a combined 20-0 this year.
Chloe Diaz scored four goals and had four assists to lead Monday’s rout, while Ivy Tolbert tallied three goals and four assists. Kate Hill finished with two goals, while Hannah English scored one goal and Arely Arely Ledesma had one assist.
Commerce opened the season with a 10-0 drubbing of Class A-Public No. 3-ranked Georgia Military College Feb. 4 on the road.
Diaz scored four goals in that game, followed by Rachel English (two goals), Hill (two goals) and Carson Hawkins (one goal). An own-goal from Georgia Military accounted for the other score.
Commerce also won its Jan. 20 scrimmage 10-0 against 2019 state champion ACE Charter.
The Tigers are off until Feb. 16 when they travel to Banks County.
SOCCER
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Hart Co. 9, Commerce (boys) 0: The Tigers suffered a lopsided road loss to Class AAA Hart County to open its season.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
East Jackson (boys) 4, North Hall 2: Jesus Perez scored two goals as the Eagles opened their season with a 4-2 win at North Hall. Johnny Benitez and Jordon Gonzales each added one goal. Evan Gates provided an assist. Goal keeper Roberto Calix recorded a penalty kick shot “that kept the momentum in our favor,” coach Derek Davis said.
North Hall 6, East Jackson (girls) 1: Lissett Miranda provided the Eagles’ lone goal in a 6-1 loss on the road.
Jefferson (girls) 2, Walnut Grove 0: Savanna Jackson and Abbey Eison each scored goals, while Carter Drake and Molly Parker each recorded assists in the Dragons 2-0 home win over Walnut Grove. Goal keeper Julia Brooks finished with a clean sheet.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
Jackson Co. (boys) 5, Sonoraville 0: Hunter Lumley scored five goals to lead the Panthers to a 5-0 rout at Sonoraville. Marvin Rodrigues and Axel Castrejon each added one goal. Lumley and Alec Kalac each recorded one assist. Goal keeper Parker Garrison finished with two saves.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Jefferson (girls) 3, White Co.: Savanna Jackson, Ella Parker and Molly Parker each scored goals in the Dragons’ 3-1 season-opening win at White County. Abbey Eison had two assists, while Molly Parker finished with one.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Jackson Co. (girls) 12, Lakeview Academy 3: Serenity Castillo scored five goals, and Lindsey Fowler added three as the Panthers rolled to a 12-3 win at home against Lakeview Academy. Reagan Bewley finished with two goals, and Kristen Wiley and Delaney Weatherly each scored one goal.
Jackson Co. (boys) 4, Lakeview Academy 4: Nathan Ngo, Axel Castrejon, Hunter Lumley and David Diaz all scored goals in a season-opening tie against Lakeview Academy at home. Lumley and Diaz also had one assist each. Goal keeper Parker Garrison recorded two saves.
Jefferson boys beat White County and Walnut Grove: The Jefferson boys’ soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 win Feb. 2 over White County and followed with a 2-0 win over Walnut Grove on Feb. 5. Kupa Katompa totaled two goals in the two games, while Chase Johnson also scored a goal. Goal keep Adam Hayes recorded two shutouts while Sean Child had a strong outing at defensive center mid, according to coach Casey Colquitt.
•••
TENNIS
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
•Jackson Co. (boys) 5, Winder-Barrow 0: The Panthers posted a home shutout victory behind 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 1 and 2 singles (Kade Graves and Drake, respectively), a 6-1, 6-0 victory from Conrad Satkofsky at No. 3 singles, a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles (Xander Julian and Garrett Julian) and a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles (Bo Reeves and Anderson Ruffner). “Overall, it was a great night of tennis with warmer than normal temperatures that carried into our night play,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
•Winder-Barrow (girls) 4, Jackson Co. 1: Playing at home, Jackson County picked up their lone win at No. 2 doubles as Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon outlasted their competition, 2-6, 7-5, 10-6. Emily King (No. 1 singles) and Brooklyn Clerici (No. 3 singles) both lost close matches.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
•Oconee Co. 3, Jackson Co. (boys) 1: Kade Graves recorded the lone win for the Panthers in a season-opening loss on the road, winning 6-0-, 6-2. “It is honestly some of the best tennis I have ever witnessed Kade play,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “He made very few errors and hit with a ton of pace, power, and precision. He was amazing to watch.” Drake Tatar played to a tie at No. 2 singles after his match was suspended due to darkness.
•Oconee Co. 4, Jackson Co. (girls) 1: The Jackson County girls lost on the road to open the season with No. 3 singles player, Emma Uesseler, earning the team’s only win with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. “She was just sure and steady all night, hitting with pinpoint accuracy and moving quite well around the court,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
