TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday, March 20
Jefferson track teams earn second-place finishes at GAC
Both Jefferson track and field teams took runners-up honors — and combined for a second-place finish in the overall team standings — during a Saturday (March 20) meet at Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Jefferson boys’ team, with 140 points, came up just short of a victory, finishing two points behind meet host GAC. The girls’ team, with 127 points, also finished behind GAC (160 points) in its runner-up showing.
The boys’ meet featured eight teams, while the girls’ meet had nine teams.
Jefferson finished with 267 points, behind GAC’s 302 points, in the combined standings.
Dragon thrower Andrew Paolozzi paced the Jefferson boys with victories in the discus (146-11) and the shot put (51-09).
“We are extremely proud of the success that Paolozzi has been having this season,” Jefferson boys’ coach Amos Tift said. “After a little bit of a rocky start, he has found his groove and hasn't looked back. He is throwing at a high level right now and we are excited to see how he continues to progress as we continue the season.”
Meanwhile, Malaki Starks recorded a victory in the 100 meters (10.88), while Jordan Perry won the long jump (22-02.5). The boys’ 4 x 100 team (Tre Reese, Kristian Carrs, Vermarion Davis and Starks) also ran to a victory (43.51). Jefferson’s second-place effort included eight top-three finishes.
Tift noted that include personal-bests from Perry in the long jump, Starks in the 100 meters, Carter Stephenson in the 110-meter hurdles, Matthew Schroeder in the 800 meters and Paolozzi in the shot put and discus.
“Our goal as a team is to use each opportunity and competition we have throughout the year to get better and improve,” Tift said. “We are looking forward to competing on our home track this Friday night at the Jefferson Invitational and continuing that process.”
On the girls’ side, distance-running standout Katherine Law led Jefferson with a win in the 3,200 meters (11:07.10), while Aleah Benton collected a win in the triple jump (34-10). Jefferson posted 12 top-three finishes on the day.
“I was certainly pleased with our showing on Saturday,” Jefferson girls’ coach Josh Mize said. “We finished second and we were not quite at full strength from a team standpoint. We've faced some great competition all year and our girls continue to compete up the level of competition in each meet.
“Katherine Law continues to have a fantastic track season with a win in the 3200 and great time running completely out front by herself in windy conditions. Benton had a strong day and she continues to jump well for us. We're hoping for big things from both of those as we get closer to region, sectionals and state.”
•Watson leads Eagles at GAC: East Jackson’s Demarcus Watson had the top-performing day for the Eagles Saturday at Greater Atlanta Christian, taking third in the boys’ high jump (5-10) and fourth in the triple jump (39-03). The East Jackson boys took last out of eight teams, while the girls placed last out of nine teams.
TENNIS
Monday, March 22
•Flowery Branch 5, Jefferson (girls) 0: The Dragons lost at each line in a home region loss.
•Flowery Branch 4, Jefferson (boys) 1: Spencer Darby and Ethan Duke picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles for the Dragons’ lone victory in a home region loss.
Friday, March 19
•Loganville 3, Jackson Co. (girls) 2: In a home match, the Panthers earned wins at No. 1 doubles from Emily King and Ansley Herrin (7-6, 6-7, 10-6) and No. 3 singles from Brooklyn Clerici, but came up short in a Region 8-AAAAA play.
•Jackson Co. (boys) 3, Loganville 2: Kade Graves extended his winning streak to 20 matches with a quick 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, while the Panthers recorded an additional singles win as well as a doubles victory to pull out a Region 8-AAAAA home win. Drake Tatar won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian posted a win at No. 2 doubles (6-7, 6-2, 10-4).
Thursday, March 18
•Stephens Co. 5, East Jackson (girls) 0: In Region 8-AAA play, the visiting Indians won at all five positions.
•Stephens Co. 4, East Jackson (boys) 1: Eagles singles player Troy Wilson managed East Jackson’s lone point in a home Region 8-AAA loss, winning 7-5, 6-3.
GOLF
Monday, March 22
•Jefferson boys defeat Jackson Co.: Tanner Bronnum (38) and Jameson Wall (39) posted sub-40 rounds to lead the Dragons, who finished with a team score of 161, to a win over Jackson County. Micah Webb (40) and Bryce James (44) rounded out the scoring. Dylan McNown and Michael McNown were Jackson County’s top two scorers with rounds of 42 and 46, respectively.
•Johnson leads Jefferson girls: Shamiya Johnson shot a 56 to lead the Dragons in a Monday math with Jackson County. Gracie Holman added a 57, and Selah Czerwonka finished with a 60. Jefferson records reflect a 173-173 tie, while Jackson County records have it winning the match 173-174.
•Holley paces Jackson Co. girls: Anna Holley shot a 55 against Jefferson, leading the Panthers in a Monday match. Cora Pittman added a 57 and Lily Stover and Hailey Sawyer each shot rounds of 62. Jackson County records reflect a one stroke victory, 173-174, while Jefferson records show the match as a tie, 173-173.
