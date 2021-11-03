All four Jackson County schools are competing at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships this weekend at Carrolton High School.
The event begins Friday (Nov. 5). East Jackson will compete in the AAA boys race at 10:30 a.m. and AAA girls race at 11:15 a.m. Jefferson will compete in the AAAA boys race at 12 p.m. and the AAAA girls at 12:45 p.m.
The event concludes on Saturday (Nov. 6). The Jackson County girls will compete for the AAAAA championship at 9:30 a.m., while Commerce will compete in the A Public boys race at 2 p.m. and the A Public girls race at 2:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON
The Jefferson girls’ cross country team enters the AAAA State Championships as the Region 8-AAAA Champions and are ranked No. 2 in the state behind Marist.
The Dragons are led by senior Katherine Law who won the individual AAAA State Championship in 2020. She’s finished first in all but three events she entered in this season and is yet to finish outside the top five. Expect to see her near the front of this field this Friday. Her season-best was an 18:06.53 at the Bob Blastow Early Bird race at the McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg.
Law likely won’t be the only Dragon to run up front in the AAAA girls race. Kiley Powell, Kate James, Lillian Parker, Lauren Hailey and Emily Byrd have all run well this season. Each finished in the top 11 at the Region 8-AAAAA Championships. Don’t count out Isabel Vanderpool either.
The boys’ team, ranked No. 4 in the state, is led by Matthew Schroeder, whose first-place finish in the Region 8-AAAA Champions led the Dragons to a second-place finish in points. Schroeder has two first-place finishes on the year with several top fives to pad his stats. He set a season-best time at the region championships by running a 16:09.68.
COMMERCE
Juniors Paden Bell and Ermay Vazquez lead the Commerce girls’ cross country team into the A Public State Championships. The duo finished first and second at the Region 8-A Public Championships, leading the Tigers to a second-place finish in points.
Bell and Vasquez were staples at the front of the pack in every event Commerce competed in this year. Bell has won two races in 2021. Both achieved season-best times at the Region 8-A Public Championships. Bell ran a 21:25.59 and Vazquez ran a 21:30.09.
The Commerce boys’ cross country team finished third in Region 8-A Public and is led by Peyton McClure and Kade Morgan. The seniors don’t have any first-place finishes, but they’ve been regulars at the front of the pack all year.
McClure ran his best race at the Region 8-A Public Championship, running an 18:49.61. Morgan’s best run was his 19:10.57 performance at the Redskin XC Invitational.
EAST JACKSON
Both East Jackson cross country teams finished third at the Region 8-AAA Championships. Lizzy Smith leads the girls’ squad and her best run of the season was a second-place finish (23:15.68) at Hart County. The boys’ squad is led by Isael Guerra-Baca. His best outing was a sixth-place finish (18:10.48), also at Hart County.
JACKSON COUNTY
Freshman cross country phenom Erin O’Brien leads the Jackson County girls squad. She’s finished in the top 20 of every event she’s competed in this year. That includes a fourth-place finish at the Region 8-AAAAA Championships and a fifth-place finish in the Mountain Invitational, both at Unicoi State Park. Her season-best time was 21:19.80 at North Oconee.
Jackson County finished third at the Region 8-AAAAA Championships.
