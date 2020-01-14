The Commerce swim team competed at the Shiver Me Timbers meet at Ruby Fulbright on Jan. 11.
Madison Epps, Ansley Ayers, Alex Rainey and Jack Friedman all dropped times in their respected events, according to head coach Rebecca Zellner.
"It was a tough meet," Zellner said. "We saw competition that we haven’t seen before. I think it was a great meet leading up to state. I saw my swimmers push themselves harder than they have before, which is great as we head into our last regular-season meet in a few days ... I’m proud of how the team comes together to celebrate each other’s victories and can’t wait to see how we finish the season."
