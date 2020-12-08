Swimming in its largest meet to date but competing with lower numbers, Commerce took 11th in the combined high school standings at Saturday’s (Dec. 5) Habersham Central Jingle Jam meet.
Ansley Ayers led Commerce’s high school group, taking fourth in the girls 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. Lauren Lindsey placed sixth in both the girls’ 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
Zoey Zellner was Commerce’s top middle school point earner, finishing fourth in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke. She helped lead the Tigers’ to a ninth-place finish in the middle school standings.
“Given that we were down six swimmers this week, I am extremely proud of our team,” coach Rebecca Zellner said of both teams.
