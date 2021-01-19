The Commerce swimming team took seventh place in the combined standings Saturday (Jan. 16) at the Snowman Splash hosted by West Hall at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
Coach Rebecca Zellner said her swimmers “competed well against very good teams.”
Dalty Friedman led Commerce with a second-place finish in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle competing in that event for only the second time. Friedman dropped 10 seconds from her previous time.
