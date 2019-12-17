The Commerce girls led the way for the Tigers at the Eagle Invitational Dec. 14 at Riverside Military Academy.
Anna Wynne, Ansley Ayers and Madison Epps helped lead the team to a fifth-place finish. Geneva Wynne also had her first outing to help the team.
Middle-schooler Dalty Friedman also had a strong showing. She finished second in the individual medley and fifth in the 50-yard butterfly.
For the boys, Jack Friedman and Will Suber finished in the top 10 of their respected events. Alex Rainey also returned for the team.
"Although we didn’t make any state cuts this weekend, we still have plenty of swimming left this season," head coach Rebecca Zellner said.
