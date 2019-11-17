The Commerce High School girls’ swimming team finished near the top of the field of teams at Saturday’s (Nov. 16) North Hall meet at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center.
The Tigers placed fourth out of 13 teams, highlighted by a pair of relay-event performances.
Madison Epps, Ansley Ayers, Anna Wynne and Lauren Massey won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.54, and the group earned a state-qualifying time of 2:04.51 in the 200-yard medley relay with a second-place finish.
The group qualified for state in the freestyle relay the previous week.
“I’m really proud of this group of girls,” Commerce coach Rebecca Zellner said.
Individually, Massey won the 50-yard freestyle and improved her seeding time in that event. For the boys, Jake Friedman, Commerce’s lone male swimmer competing, earned a top-10 finish in the 50-yard freestyle as well.
“We’ve had a lot of great competition which pushes these kids to improve,” Zellner said. “There’s still a lot of swimming left to do this season, and I hope to see more individual state qualifiers.”
