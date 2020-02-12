The swimming season came to an end for Commerce at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center Feb. 8.
The Tiger swim team had four swimmers compete at the GHSA Swimming & Diving State Championship.
The swimmers Ansley Ayers, Lauren Massey, Madison Epps and Anna Wynne competed in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Massey also competed in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
The 200 medley relay yielded a finish of 31st overall and 12th in the 1-3A division. The 200 freestyle brought a 32nd-place finish overall and 15th in the 1-3A division. Commerce was the only Class A school to compete in either event.
Massey placed 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle.
"These girls represented Commerce very well," head coach Rebecca Zellner said. "They competed against schools from 1A all the way to the 5A classification division, public and private. We were one of the few 1A public schools at this meet. So, for these girls to compete against teams like Buford and do as well as they did is amazing.
"It truly was a blessing to have the opportunity the coach these swimmers. I am extremely proud of each one of you. You girls are amazing."
