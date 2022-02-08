The Commerce swimming team found success in three finals Saturday (Feb. 5) at the GHSA State Meet and Lauren Massey competed in all of them.
Commerce’s best result came in the 200-yard medley relay. Massey, Ansley Ayers, Lauren Lindsey and Maddison Epps finished 7th with a time of 1:59.50. The squad improved greatly on their preliminary result as they finished 26th with a time of 2:00.66. They beat two of the squads that finished ahead of them in the prelims.
Massey competed in two individual events. She finished 12th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.88; and 13th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.75.
Between prelims and finals, Massey returned home to help the Commerce basketball team defeat Greene County. She scored nine points.
