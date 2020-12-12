Commerce swimmer Lauren Lindsey won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, while Jack Friedman swam a personal-best time 100-yard freestyle on the boys’ side, placing sixth, as the Tigers competed at the Winter Snow Meet Saturday (Dec. 12) in Clarkesville.
“It was a great meet,” Commerce coach Rebecca Zellner said. “We saw several PRs from our swimmers this weekend … Everyone saw time improvements from last week. We just keep getting better every week. The kids and coach Hayden McRee are logging lots of yards during practice and it’s paying off.”
Commerce swims again this Saturday (Dec. 19) at the Flowery Branch Candy Cane Meet at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
