Commerce swimmer Lauren Lindsey grabbed a pair of wins at Flowery Branch’s Candy Cane meet Saturday (Dec. 19) in Gainesville.
Lindsey won in both the girls’ 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races to lead a Tiger team which had only a handful of swimmers due to quarantine issues.
Anna Wynne added a first-place finish in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Other highlights include Ansley Ayers dropping two seconds from her time in the 200-yard individual medley time and one second from her time in the 100-yard backstroke.
The rest of the Tigers swimmers — Jack Friedman, Alex Rainey, Mady Sears, Ruby Garcia and Dalty Friedman — all earned top-10 finishes in their events and scored points for the team.
“Overall, it was a great day, and we are hoping to get everyone healthy and back in the water on (Jan. 2),” coach Rebecca Zellner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.