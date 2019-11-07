The Commerce swimming season got started with multiple top finishers at the Nov. 2 Habersham Central Rocking Raider Meet.
The girls' team finished seventh out of 15 teams.
"I think this type of showing in our first meet of the season says a lot about the talent we bring with us to the pool," head coach Rebecca Zellner said.
Lauren Massey swam a state-qualifying time in the 100-yard freestyle.
"It was very exciting, considering she was just shy of the time last year," Zellner said.
Massey also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.
Ansley Ayers finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Madison Epps added a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Katherine Garrison finished 12th in the 200-yard individual medley and 24th in the 100-yard freestyle.
The medley relay and 200-yard relay teams finished third.
