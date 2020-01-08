After almost three weeks away from the pool, the Commerce swim team made its return last Saturday (Jan. 4).
Commerce competed at Ruby Fulbright and the Hot Chocolate swim meet. The girls' team paced Commerce, finishing fifth out of 13 teams.
"We had a really good meet, despite taking time away from the pool during the break," head coach Rebecca Zellner said.
Ansley Ayers helped pace the swim Tigers. Ayers finished first in the 200-yard individual medley. She was also part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished first, along with Anna Wynne and Geneva Wynne.
Ayers was also part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished third. Madison Epps, Katherine Garrison and Anna Wynne were also part of the finish.
Jack Friedman, Anna Wynne, Epps and middle-schooler Dalty Friedman all had top-10 individual finishes in different events.
"I'm very proud of our kids and can't wait to see how we do this coming week in Chamblee," Zellner said. "It will be new competition and a new pool. I'm looking forward to more state cuts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.